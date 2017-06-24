Mariah Carey was supposed to make a cameo as herself in Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler's new comedy The House, but apparently the pop star took the role a little too literally and was too much like her diva self. The movie revolves around two parents portrayed by Ferrell and Poehler who start an underground casino in their basement to try and raise money to pay for their daughter's college tuition. Things turned ugly when Mariah Carey showed up on set.

Will Ferrell was recently on The Late Show With Seth Myers to promote The House and he discussed Mariah Carey's involvement (or lack thereof ) with the movie. Will Ferrell alludes to certain demands by the pop star that apparently were not met either on or off set. Ferrell had this to say.

"There were suggestions that weren't executed. She was on our set and, um, things happened. Things happened and didn't happen. Let's put it this way: at about midnight, I got a knock on my trailer and said "you can just go home. We're not going to get to you.""

Will Ferrell did note that if any footage existed of the diva on set that it would be included on the DVD extras. While Ferrell was relatively tight-lipped about the whole hurricane Mariah "Diva" Carey on set, Co-star Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911) was a little bit more vocal about the whole situation. Yarbrough took to social media stating: "OK since Will Ferrell is talking, I'ma talk-ing. Yeah, a real funny cameo was SUPPOSED to happen in the new film The House with the superstar Mariah Carey, but it was ruined by Mariah Carey." Yarbrough added that she was nearly 4 hours late to the set and instantly began to complain when she arrived. Yarbrough explains.

"When Mariah finally showed up she refused to match the stunt. "Darling I would never do it that way..." I heard her say those exact words. She then requested a large fan for her hair to be blown around and a camera that would be above her, basically a crane shot."

Oh, but that was not the end of it. Cedric Yarbrough admitted that it's not "good form" to rat on fellow actors, he justified his claims further by talking about how abusive Mariah Carey was to the cast and crew. Read what he had to say below.

"This lady was unprofessional and borderline abusive to our director, who tried his best to appease her every wish."

Yarbrough continued, adding that the crew didn't deserve that type of behavior while adding in some advice to young actors. He says this.

"Our crew didn't deserve that, our director didn't... this kind of behavior just isn't cool. For you young actors, be on time, know your homework, but be courteous and respectful. For us old heads, the same. This kind of behavior should be called out for what it is. I miss "I had a Vision of Love" Mariah. Be a damn professional."

Cedric Yarbrough's social media posts were soon deleted, probably by the request of Mariah Carey's lawyers. But another co-star in The House, Rob Huebel, was recently on SiriusXm's Entertainment Weekly Radio to promote the movie and echoed the sentiments of Yarbrough and Ferrell. He said that the reshoots with the diva "did not go well" and then added with frustration "F$#!^&* what is going on with her? It was bananas." Huebel went on to explain what exactly Carey's reaction was to being shot by a gun as part of one of the jokes. She said "I don't think my character would get killed by bullets, what if I deflected them like Wonder Woman?"

Note to all of Hollywood, which should be abundantly clear to anyone who has seen at least one minute of Glitter: Don't bring in Mariah Carey on for anything. Let her get dragged out in public a few times a year to lip-sync on live television and then let her go back to her palace. The House opens in theaters on June 30th, 2017, but Mariah Carey won't be in it, which is definitely for the best.