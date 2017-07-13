Are you ready for some girl on girl action? Great! Because that is what is being promised by the first trailer for The Layover, which features Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton going toe-to-toe over a very good looking guy, played by real life handsome man Matt Barr. The may be best friends, but they are absolutely not playing nice when it comes to trying to win this dude over.

Vertical Entertainment, who is distributing The Layover with DirecTV, has released the first red-band trailer for the movie, which is definitely NSFW. The movie, which is directed by actor-turned-director William H. Macy, is set to arrive in theaters on September 1, after first arriving a bit early for DirecTV customers in August. In addition to Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton, the movie also stars Matt Jones (Red State), Kal Penn (House), Rob Corddry (Hot Tub Time Machine), and Molly Shannon (Never Been Kissed).

The Layover centers on two friends Kate (Daddario) and Meg (Upton), a pair of lifelong best friends who decide to avoid their problems after they both get fired by taking a vacation to Florida. On the way, their plane is rerouted due to a hurricane warning. To make matters worse, the two friends find themselves in a battle for the same guy, who sat between them on the flight, during an extended layover in St. Louis. The two quickly turn from best friends into bitter rivals as they try to win his affection. Let the games begin.

William H. Macy previously directed the 2014 flick Rudderless, but he is primarily known for his outstanding acting work over the years in movies like Fargo and Boogie Nights. This seems like a pretty interesting choice for him as a director, since The Layover seems more like a broad comedy. Like something that the Farrelly brothers might do. That said, it does look to be a crowd-pleasing one at that. Kate Upton isn't known primarily for acting, but she did star in The Other Woman. Alexandra Daddario has been on the rise ever since True Detective, but Baywatch didn't do great this summer, so it remains to be seen if she can carry a comedy. But they do have a very accomplished supporting cast, in terms of comedic chops, so they may be able to help carry this movie.

The Layover is written by David Hornsby and Lance Krall, who are probably best known for their work on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which seems to be another thing working in favor of this movie. Couple that with a cast filled with attractive famous people and very funny celebrities, and this could be something of a pleasant surprise. Or it could just be a run of the mill, worth a few laughs comedy. Be sure to check out the first red-band trailer for The Layover for yourself below.