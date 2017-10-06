Word had been quiet on the project over the past few months, but Warner Bros. is working on some sort of a reboot of The Matrix. It has been said that they aren't going to remake the original Matrix movie or anything like that, but a new Matrix movie is in the works to some degree. One can't bring up The Matrix without immediately thinking of Keanu Reeves. Though, when it comes to this new movie, don't ask him about it, because he doesn't know anything.

The actor appeared at New York Comic-Con in order to promote his upcoming sci-fi movie Replicas. IGN was on the ground at the event and was in attendance for the panel. During the Q&A portion of the panel, Keanu Reeves took some time to talk a bit about some other projects he's working on. And in this case, one he's most definitely not working on. Here's what he had to say when asked about the proposed, The Matrix 4.

"Remaking The Matrix. I don't know. Maybe it's...I don't know anything about it."

IGN's report notes that the crowd began to boo when the subject of this Matrix reboot came up. The Matrix, at least the first one, is truly sacred to many people and the idea of another movie that won't feature Keanu Reeves and won't have the Wachowskis involved clearly isn't a popular one. In fact, IGN says when the crowd began to boo, he held the microphone out for the crowd, seeming to imply that he agrees with their sentiment. If he doesn't know anything about it, then it's likely he hasn't been contacted.

The Matrix is considered among the greatest accomplishments not only in sci-fi, but cinema in general. The sequels were not nearly as well received by either fans or critics and the series didn't conclude in a satisfying way. But the power of that first movie is truly something. So at least Warner Bros. has the good sense not to remake it, but their proposed new Matrix movie could tarnish that legacy. The news of the movie broke in March and the studio was said to be assembling a writer's room to work on the project, but we haven't heard many concrete details since.

The only thing we've heard is that, at one point, Michael B. Jordan (Creed) was being eyed to star, possibly as a young version of Morpheus. It should also be noted that Keanu Reeves did say at one point that he would be willing to do The Matrix 4, if the Wachowskis were the ones doing it. But since that isn't the case, he clearly isn't going to do it and, as it stands, Warner Bros. doesn't seem to want him for it. IGN didn't have any other details to provide, for the time being, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date as any new details on The Matrix reboot are made available.