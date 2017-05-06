A young woman claims the 2001 sequel to The Mummy 'told' her to kill her dad. Which she eventually did, stabbing the man. The indecent happened just as The Mummy is about to make a big comeback this summer in a new reboot starring Tom Cruise.

Former University of Pittsburgh soccer player Christina Nicassio killed her 69-year-old father, Dr. Anthony Nicassio, in cold blood, recounts a story in the Saturday edition of The New York Post. The 27-year-old woman says she was instructed to do the heinous deed while watching a copy of the 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns.

She reportedly plunged the knife deep into her father's body twice, leaving the knife lodged inside the man on the second thrust. This happened Saturday morning in Plum Borough around 3 am in the morning. The incident took place at the 900 block of Capri Court. The deceased man tried to grab the knife away from his daughter before she fatally stabbed him.

According to reports, the younger Nicassio was going through a very bad breakup with her former finance. This prompted the woman to start speaking irrationally. The girl's parents tried to take her to the hospital. She refused their help, grabbing the knife instead. Police who responded to the stabbing say the woman gave this reason for killing her father.

"In a movie, someone who can't lose someone else, they stab their father."

Asked to clarify what she meant, the woman went onto mention the 2001 sequel The Mummy Returns starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. She would go onto say this.

"I don't know why, I thought he had to die."

This all comes from an affidavit filled out after the incident. Nicassio was a forward on the Panthers from 2007-2009. She always worked as a head coach and a personal trainer at the Allegheny Force Football Club, and worked with mostly 16 year-olds. Anthony Nicassio worked as a practicing doctor at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. A statement from the hospital said this.

"He was a dedicated and skilled physician...who devoted his life to compassionate care of his patients.

Christina Nicassio has been charged with homicide. She is due back in court on May 17. Tom Cruise's remake of The Mummy will be in theaters this June. It is vastly different from the Brendan Fraser Mummy series. Hopefully, it won't inspire any future killings.