If you're a fan of horror, there is an awful lot to look forward to in the future. Warner Bros. specifically has had a ton of success with their recent thrillers. Specifically, scary movies related to The Conjuring franchise. Next up for the studio is The Nun, which will be the second spin-off series to be derived from James Wan's haunted house saga. Director Corin Hardy (The Hallow) has announced that The Nun is officially starting production this week, which arrives alongside news of a new cast member that will get some of you very excited.

The director took to Twitter to announce that The Nun, which is based on the creepy demon Valek from The Conjuring 2, will roll cameras this week. Valek wound up being one the of the most recognizable bits from The Conjuring 2 but, interestingly enough, she was actually a last-minute addition to that movie. Since she is the subject of this spin-off, it seems like that was a very solid last minute decision on James Wan's part when he was making the sequel. Corin Hardy also revealed on Twitter a couple of weeks ago that pre-production had officially started on The Nun, so getting cameras rolling was imminent. Here is what he had to say in his Twitter announcement, which featured the director laying in a coffin.

"Start shooting #TheNun this week. Hey @creepypuppet can I upgrade my trailer, feels a little cramped..."

James Wan, who has the Twitter handle of @creepypuppet, isn't directing The Nun, but he is producing and he co-wrote the script. Though, this will be Corin Hardy's movie, since James Wan is currently busy filming Aquaman in Australia. That means Wan won't have time to be very hands-on during production, even though he was definitely involved prior to filming. Having him co-write the script will help to inject his voice in the movie, but having other directors come in to do these spin-offs will help add some fresh voices into The Conjuring universe as the studio continues to expand the franchise. Outside of The Nun, the studio is also readying the release of Annabelle 2, which will hit theaters in August.

In addition to the news that The Nun is kicking off filming this week, it was also revealed by The Hollywood Reporter that Game of Thrones actress Charlotte Hope has joined the cast. No details were released about her character, but the movie will revolve around religious organizations, so it is very possible she is playing a nun or some other religious figure in the movie. In any case, the cast for this movie is shaping up quite nicely heading into filming.

In addition to Charlotte Hope, The Nun also stars Demian Bichir as a priest named Father Burke who is dispatched by Rome to investigate the mysterious death of a nun. Taissa Farmiga, sister of The Conjuring star Vera Farmiga, has also been cast in a lead role. Bonnie Aarons is also set to reprise her role as Valek from The Conjuring 2. The Nun is set for release on July 13, 2018. You can check out director Corin Hardy's announcement tweet for yourself below.