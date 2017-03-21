Warner Bros. may have mastered the art of mainstream horror movies, and their next potentially big, satisfying moneymaker is officially underway. The Nun, which is going to be the second spin-off series from The Conjuring, has officially entered production. Director Corin Hardy is now hard at work on the horror flick that is set for release next summer.

Corin Hardy, who is best known for his horror movie The Hallow, as well as being attached to the upcoming and long-gestating remake of The Crow, took to Twitter to announce that production has officially begun on The Nun. He posted a picture of an office door that has a very plain piece of paper taped to it which features his name and the title of the movie. Simple, but it definitely gets the points across. His caption also wasn't overly long winded, but his three words let us know that The Nun is officially happening.

"And so it begins..."

Warner Bros. struck gold with director James Wan's The Conjuring in 2013. Not only did the movie do big business at the box office but it was one of the very rare genre affairs that also garnered a ton of critical acclaim. The movie currently has a very impressive 86 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Last year The Conjuring 2 also crushed it, grossing $320 million worldwide, while also managing to be generally well-liked by fans and critics. The Nun will be based on the evil nun Valek that was featured in The Conjuring 2 who, interestingly enough, was a last-minute addition to the movie. Even though James Wan isn't directing the Conjuring spin-off he is on board as a producer and helped write the script, which is encouraging.

It is most definitely worth addressing Annabelle because, even though that movie did very well financially, the first Conjuring spin-off was seen as a major disappointment by the majority of fans and critics. However, early buzz on Annabelle 2 is good with some footage having recently screened at SXSW. They also have a promising director in David F. Sandberg (Lights Out) for the Annabelle sequel. It seems like Warner Bros. doesn't want to risk putting out any more subpar movies in this franchise and harm the brand. With that in mind, we have every reason to believe that The Nun could be another very good,well-crafted horror movie. Especially considering that the studio has the confidence to release it in the heart of the summer movie season. That strategy worked very well for both Conjuring movies, so they have no reason to think it won't work well if The Nun is a quality movie.

Warner Bros. has not released an official synopsis for this The Nun movie yet and it seems like they may want to keep details under wraps until closer to the release. So don't expect that to change anytime soon. There also hasn't been any announcements in the way of casting but now that production is underway we can probably expect some sort of announcement on that front soon. The movie is being directed by Corin Hardy with a script from Gary Dauberman and James Wan. The Nun is set for release on July 13, 2018.