Following the release of Annabelle: Creation this year, it's safe to say The Conjuring cinematic universe is alive and well. New Line and Warner Bros. have been planning to expand the Conjuring franchise in a big way ever since The Conjuring 2 hit theaters. Next up is The Nun, which is set to arrive in theaters next year. Now, our first look at The Nun has arrived online, giving us the first behind-the-scenes footage from the movie, as well as a slightly better idea of what we can maybe expect from it.

The footage comes to us via a new featurette that has made its way online, detailing The Conjuring universe from the very beginning, while also looking ahead to the future. Though it isn't much footage, around the 3:55 mark of the video, we see a little clip from Annabelle: Creation that teases The Nun. In the clip. Anthony LaPaglia is looking at a photo of a group of nuns. In the photo, he can see the demon nun Valak lurking in the shadows. We also see director Corin Hardy, who describes Valak as a "classic, scary horror icon."

Beyond that, there are a few choice shots from the set of The Nun, which are atmospherically quite different than what we've seen in The Conjuring movies previously. It looks like the spin-off is going to take place in the 50s and will be mostly in a church/convent setting, which could make for some very excellent horror. Given how well Annabelle: Creation was received by critics and fans, especially considering how poorly everyone reacted to the first Annabelle, it's likely the studio got their mistake out of the way early. They're going to want to keep churning out quality movies.

Plot details have been somewhat scarce for The Nun thus far, but we know it's going to center on Valak from The Conjuring 2, who was actually a last-minute addition to that movie. Bonnie Aarons, who played the part in The Conjuring 2, is reprising her role for the spin-off. She's joined by castmates Demián Bichir as Father Burke, Charlotte Hope as Sister Victoria and Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene. Taissa Farmiga, interestingly enough, is the real-life younger sister of Vera Farmiga, who plays Lorraine Warren in The Conjuring. We'll have to wait and see if those dots get connected in the movie.

The Nun is set for release on July 13, 2018, putting it right in the heart of the summer movie season. That means the studio has a good deal of confidence in what Corin Hardy, with the help of producer James Wan, was able to come up with. 2017 has been an amazing year for studio horror. Let's hope that movies like The Nun can help keep that streak alive next year. Be sure to check out The Conjuring Universe video, courtesy of Glenn Fernandez, for yourself below.