Shane Black is currently busy filming his highly-anticipated Predator sequel in Vancouver and we have seen some photos from the set so far, but we haven't actually seen the title creatures yet. Until now, that is. Thanks to a brand new set photo that has made its way online, we finally have a look at the return of the famed murderous aliens on the set of The Predator, and the photo raises a lot of questions. But it does deliver on the promise of practical creature effects, which is something that should make longtime fans of the Predator movies quite happy.

The new photo from The Predator comes courtesy of Instagram user Jarrod Au, who snapped a pic of some of the cast, as well as a couple of Predators, riding on a tank. Together. And it does not look like they are fighting. It looks like this was taken between filming and one of the guys in a Predator costume, which looks very much like what we encountered in the original Predator movie, is posing for the camera. The shot also features Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key and Thomas Jane. But the question has to be asked, why are they riding on a tank with two Predators who are presumably trying to kill them in this movie?

Granted, this photo does not appear to have been snapped during the filming of an actual scene, but it definitely looks like these Predator hunters are teaming up with the humans. Why else would they be riding on a tank together? Maybe they were all just riding to a location or something like that, but if that isn't the case, this could have some serious implications for The Predator. What could possibly cause them to team up? There are a lot of questions here, but we are probably going to have to wait a while for some answers, since Fox recently delayed the release of the movie by six months. What we can confirm from some previous leaked information is that the government is trying to militarize the hunters. And this photo could serve as proof of that.

One great thing about this photo is the use of practical creature effects. It was recently promised that The Predator won't rely entirely on CGI, and this photo proves that Shane Black is delivering on that promise. While we will get to see the return of some practical Predators in this movie, we won't be seeing the return of Dutch, who defeated the creature in the first Predator movie. Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that, even though he was offered a role in The Predator, he didn't like the script and what they had for him, so he declined.

The cast for the movie includes Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Edward James Olmos, Jacob Tremblay, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas Jane. The Predator is written and directed by Shane Black (Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys), with a release date set for August 3, 2018. Be sure to check out the brand new set photo for yourself below.