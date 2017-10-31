While some small tidbits have leaked about The Predator reboot story, the full picture has yet to be revealed. Many fans are clinging to the idea that it will be set in suburbia. While that may be partially true, this isn't a tale of Predators creeping around a cul-de-sac. Star Thomas Jane has finally opened up about the real story at the heart of this new sci-fi thriller. And it sounds so crazy, it might just be one of the best movies of 2018.

The Predator will finally be in theaters next summer, and it's been described as a big budget tentpole that is supposed to reignite a franchise for 20th Century Fox. Shane Black, who co-starred in the original, is directing this time. And it sounds like he's made something unique in this saga of hunters from Outer Space who hope to bag the human race as trophies.

Thomas Jane, who is no stranger to genre movies, with hits like The Punisher and The Mist, is one of the main leads. He recently spoke with the Shadow Nation podcast. And he's dropped the first major clues about the actual plot. The story follows a group of 'shellshocked' soldiers who are being transported to a hospital. Little do they know, one man amongst them has been targeted by the U.S. military. Because he's seen one of the Predator ships land on earth. Jane goes onto say this about how the story plays out.

"They're going to take that bus, drive it down to a ditch and shoot us all just to get rid of this one guy. But, of course, we take the bus over. We're all like, 'Let's go kill these f***ing Predators ourselves!' And we're just crazy enough to believe that this guy really did see a UFO and there's these aliens out there. So that's kinda cool!"

So, The Predator is almost like an A-Team mash-up. Wounded soldiers who are being discarded rise up and fight an alien threat as these hunters show up in the suburban town of a young boy (Jacob Tremblay) with autism. Thomas Jane went onto praise director Shane Black, who's last directorial effort The Nice Guys was a critical hit, but didn't make much noise at the box office. It has gone onto accumulate a nice cult audience of its own. Jane says this about his director.

"I can just say I had a blast. We had a great cast, with this terrific ensemble with all these great actors. And Shane Black wrote and directed it, so it has that kind of Shane Black humor. We had a blast. It was funny."

Thomas Jane is confident that longtime fans of the franchise will love the movie. Mostly because the Predators are treated with a lot of respect. He says this.

"You know the Predators, you know they didn't f*** those up. They're still Predators and they're pretty much the same Predator as always. I think it might be great. I tell you the acting is going to be pretty good. I'm going to be good in it!"

Fox originally wanted to position The Predator as it's spring 2018 offering, hoping that the R rated sequel would garner the same kind of box office enterest that Deadpool achieved in the same frame. But the studio realized it had a big summer event on its hands, and moved it to August 3, where a number of movies have thrived quite well, including Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad. This year's Hitman's Bodyguard also did well in this frame, though it brought in lower numbers than expected in what is considered one of the worst summers on record for decades.