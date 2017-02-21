With production starting yesterday in Vancouver, Canada, director Shane Black shared a photo featuring a partial look at his cast. That cast keeps growing and growing, with a report surfacing today that Game of Thrones star Alfie Allen has joined this ensemble. The actor is reportedly playing an ex-Marine who teams up with a "group of outsiders," including one played by Boyd Holbrook, to stop the deadly Predator. This latest report seems to be keeping a rumor alive that was debunked months ago.

Back in November, when Olivia Munn signed on, The Hollywood Reporter claimed that this story is set in the suburbs. Director Shane Black later claimed that the story is not set in the suburbs. But The Hollywood Reporter continues to report that it is, even in today's latest casting update, more than three months after the director's denial. Now that filming has begun, perhaps we'll finally get an official synopsis that includes the actual setting.

Regardless of where the film is set, Alfie Allen joins a cast that includes Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Sterling K. Brown and Jacob Tremblay. We also recently learned that UFC champion Conor McGregor turned down the leading role. He revealed in an interview that they didn't offer him enough money, and the film shoot may have conflicted with the birth of his newborn child. It remains to be seen how many more cast members will be added as production continues in Vancouver, but there is one actor in particular fans keep clamoring for.

Before it was revealed that this story is actually a sequel, taking place within the established Predator universe, many fans started wondering if Arnold Schwarzenegger will return as Dutch, all these years later. As it turns out, the story is not actually a sequel, with Boyd Holbrook explaining that this story is still kept "within the realm of Predator," while being completely new. There had been talk in the past that Arnold Schwarzenegger may return, but that doesn't seem likely now.

Shane Black will direct The Predator from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, who both collaborated more than 30 years ago on The Monster Squad, one of Shane Black's first screenplay credits. 20th Century Fox has set a February 9, 2018 release date for The Predator, which puts it up against Universal's Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled Warner Animation Group project. Alfie Allen is best known for playing Theon Greyjoy in HBO's critically-acclaimed hit series Game of Thrones, which debuts its seventh season later this summer. On the big screen, he recently starred in John Wick and last year's Pandemic and Patient Seven.