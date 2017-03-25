The cast for Shane Black's The Predator continues to grow. And the movie has just added some more, awesome talent. The latest actor to join the still expanding ensemble is none other than Edward James Olmos (Blade Runner, Battlestar Galactica) and, if you weren't excited about this movie already, this might be enough to get you there. While not much has been revealed about his character in the movie, it's said that he plays a military man of some sort, which makes sense, given that this is a Predator movie.

This latest casting news for The Predator comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, who couldn't reveal any further details about about the plot, but Fox has been keeping things pretty secretive up to this point. So that isn't necessarily surprising. Whatever it is he will be doing, having someone like Edward James Olmos in this movie can only serve to benefit it. It's likely that his character will be tied to Boyd Holbrook, who is playing an ex-marine. THR offered some slim plot details for the movie a few of months ago when Jacob Tremblay signed on, which hints at how Olmos may fit in.

"Tremblay will play the son of Holbrook's character, an ex-Marine who discovers the existence of fierce aliens but finds that no one believes they exist. The son is autistic and bullied in school but becomes a key player in the fight due to his preternatural ability to learn languages."

Maybe once this alien threat is discovered, Boyd Holbrook will reach out to some of his old military mentors? That is just speculative, but Shane Black found a way to fit in another very talented actor into The Predator and that is a good thing. Edward James Olmos is joining a cast that also includes the previously mentioned Boyd Holbrook and Room star Jacob Tremblay, as well as Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Yvonne Strahovski and Olivia Munn.

It' said that this new Predator movie will reboot the franchise, but it will not ignore the events of the original Predator movies.The 1987 Predator remains a classic, though the franchise hasn't managed to top, or even match, that initial entry. But there have been plenty of attempts. Predator 2 has found an audience in the years since its release, but it tanked at the box office and was not what one would call a critical darling. Then came the Alien Vs. Predator movies, which, despite having a seemingly bullet-proof concept, really didn't work all that well. 2010's Predators was probably the best Predator movie since the original, but it still wasn't anywhere near as good as that first one.

Will this new movie will be the one to finally get the Predator franchise back on track? With a guy like Shane Black at the helm and a great cast in place, there is hope. The movie is currently filming in Vancouver working from a script written by director Shane Black and Fred Dekker. The Predator is set for release on February 9, 2018.