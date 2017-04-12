When Shane Black took the reins as writer-director on 20th Century Fox's new project The Predator, which has been confirmed to be a sequel and not a reboot or remake, in many ways, it brought the franchise full-circle. Shane Black actually made his acting debut as Hawkins in the original Predator, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary this summer, and the same year that movie came out, another film he wrote called Lethal Weapon was released, making him one of the most sought-after screenwriters in Hollywood, whose films often showcased a dark comedic edge. With production continuing on The Predator, one of The Predator stars, Sterling K. Brown, spoke about how Shane Black is approaching this story with, unsurprisingly, a 'wicked sense of humor'. Here's what Sterling K. Brown had to say below.

"Shane has his whole take on it and it's very different than the original Predator. It's got a really wicked sense of humor to it, which I love about it. And it's got a real camaraderie amongst the main characters that I think folks will be attracted to. That's pretty much all I can say."

The original Predator starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch, who lead an elite team into the jungle on a mysterious mission, only to learn that they're up against a creature far more dangerous than anything they've ever encountered. The supporting cast was filled with an eclectic group of actors, including Carl Weathers, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura, Sonny Landham, Richard Chaves and Bill Duke, with Kevin Peter Hall portraying the Predator himself. Sterling K. Brown also revealed in his interview with Entertainment Weekly that he was a huge fan of the original, and that his friends used to compare him to Bill Duke.

"I'm a huge fan of Predator, and, of course, everybody loves Jesse the Body (Ventura) and Arnold (Schwarzenegger) and Carl Weathers and Bill Duke. My friends at Stanford used to tease me, being the dark-skinned African-American man that I am, they'd say, 'Yo, man, you're going to start getting all [those] Bill Duke roles when you get older.' And I was like, 'I don't look anything like Bill Duke, you guys can kiss my ass.' So then I booked this movie and I told them and they're like, 'Dude, do you even realize that you're now Bill Duke???' And I had to go tell them to kiss my ass all over again."

After it was revealed that this story is not a reboot or remake, there were rumors that Arnold Schwarzenegger may return as Dutch, but the actor himself revealed in an interview last week that he turned down the chance to return because he didn't like the script, hinting that he wasn't given a large enough role. It is believed that he would have only showed up at the very end of the movie, much like the last-minute appearance of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Sterling K. Brown is part of a cast for The Predator that also includes Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Jacob Tremblay, Alfie Allen and Edward James Olmoss. Shane Black directs from a script he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, with 20th Century Fox setting a February 9, 2018 release date.