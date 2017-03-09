Last month, production started on 20th Century Fox's The Predator, with director Shane Black providing the first look at the cast. With filming still under way, the filmmaker shared yet another photo from the set, featuring a number of the film's stars riding on a bus. This new photo has our first look at Alfie Allen and Thomas Jane, along with Trevante Rhodes, Boyd Holbrook and an unspecified actor. Here's what the director had to say on Twitter below about this group.

"Stone killers with serious acting chops, but which of them will be chopped... by THE PREDATOR? (See what I did there?)"

Trevante Rhodes recently spoke with Yahoo! Movies about his role in Best Picture winner Moonlight, while also offering some tidbits about this Predator sequel. The actor, who is playing Nebraska Williams, a former Marine who enlists in a special operation to hunt down the Predator with his friend Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook), did talk about the group he's found himself embedded in.

We form a bit of a motley crew. It's what you expect a Shane Black movie to be, set in the world of the Predator."

Director Shane Black shot down a rumor in November that this Predator sequel will have a suburban setting. The director also previously confirmed that this new movie is not a reboot, set within the continuity of the original 1987 classic Predator and its 1990 sequel Predator 2. As it turns out, Trevante Rhodes himself tried watching the original Predator as a kid, but those kinds of movies aren't exactly for him.

"I was really squeamish growing up, not too fond of blood and guts. I saw the first one when I was young, and liked it, but I was like, 'I can't watch any more of these!'"

The cast also includes Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown and Jacob Tremblay. We also recently learned that UFC champion Conor McGregor turned down the leading role. He revealed in an interview that they didn't offer him enough money, and the film shoot may have conflicted with the birth of his newborn child. Director Shane Black has also previously confirmed that the film is shooting for an R-rating, describing the story as scary, funny, wondrous with thriller and sci-fi elements as well. It remains to be seen how long filming will take place for.

Shane Black is directing The Predator from a screenplay he co-wrote with Fred Dekker, who he previously collaborated with on the 1987 classic The Monster Squad. 20th Century Fox has set a February 9, 2018 release date for The Predator, which puts it up against Universal's erotic thriller sequel Fifty Shades Freed and an untitled project from the Warner Animation Group. Take a look at the new set photo from The Predator below, as filming continues on this highly-anticipated project.