A new teaser poster for Shane Black's The Predator reboot has been revealed and it puts a new twist on a classic quote from the original John McTiernan movie from 1987. While we've seen one picture of a Predator from the set in Vancouver, that's about all we know aside from the cast. Even the photo doesn't shed much light about what could be happening in the movie unless Predator hunters have teamed up with humans to fight something worse than humans and Predator hunters. Or maybe they're just joyriding in a tank. An official teaser poster has been spotted at the Licensing Expo currently being held in Las Vegas.

The new teaser poster comes to us courtesy of Collider and it contains a twist on a familiar quote from the original movie. The line, "You are one beautiful mother &@%!$" is credited to Olivia Munn's character Casey from the upcoming The Predator. Fans of the original definitely remember Dutch's quote, "You are one ugly mother &@%!$" while he stares at an unmasked Predator for the first time. Danny Glover attempted the quote in the sequel, Predator 2, but he wasn't able to finish the rest of the line for obvious reasons.

We do not know what the new rebooted quote is referring to, but at face value it seems to throw some unnecessary cheese into the pot. This could just be Shane Black doing what Shane Black does, throwing in a bit of dark humor into the mix, which is more than likely what's going on here in this first teaser poster. The quote is not the only throwback to the original movie on the poster. If one looks closely you can totally see the thermal vision of the Predator used as the color of the original font for the title of The Predator reboot. While the quote may not get some of the diehards excited, the font certainly does.

The Predator is currently in production up in Vancouver and may or may not take place in an urban environment. One thing is for sure is that at least some of the Predator hunters will be practical effects, meaning men in awesome looking suits are wearing state of the art makeup like the original movie. Some may argue that practical effects are basically vinyl for hipsters, and they may be right, but there's an art form that's dying out and should be shown to the young future of Hollywood.

Black's The Predator opens up on August 3rd, 2018 and is rumored to take place in between Predator 2 and Predators. The movie stars Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Edward James Almos, Jacob Tremblay, Trevante Rhodes, Keegan-Michael Key, and Thomas Jane. One person who definitely will not be starring in the hotly anticipated movie is original star Arnold Schwarzenegger who has openly announced that he was not pleased with the script. Now that can be taken however you like it, but remember that Black starred alongside Schwarzenegger in the original Predator , which may be the only stamp of approval that we need. Check out the new teaser poster for The Predator below.