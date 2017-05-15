The Purge may have wrapped up a very successful, at least financially speaking, trilogy of movies last summer, but Blumhouse is expanding the franchise to TV in 2018. A Purge series has been in the works since 2016, from franchise creator and director James DeMonaco. Now we finally have some details about the series, and it is going to show us an entirely new side of the world that The Purge exists in.

As reported by Deadline, Blumhouse's Jason Blum spoke at NBCUniversal's upfront presentation about the Purge TV series, which is set to air on SyFy and USA next year. He revealed that the premiere of the show will show us what happens in the world on the other days of the year when people aren't purging. Here's what he had to say.

"It will reveal to the fans what happens the other 364 days of the year and how that law affects people."

All three of The Purge movies so far have almost entirely focused on the actual, government sanctioned 12-hour annual period of totally legal crime. But it isn't as though America can just ignore the consequences of this annual crime fest, so getting to see how it affects people the rest of the year could be quite interesting. Deadline did specifically say that this description is for the premiere, so the Purge TV series probably won't totally focus on the other 364 days a year. Last year, James DeMonaco said that he sees the show as an opportunity to really explore motivations and backstory. Here's what he had to say about it in an interview with Cinemablend.

"The idea of why I like the idea of a maybe 10 hour TV thing on this, the one thing you really can't do on the films is, just because of mere real estate and time, is you can't get into the nuance and complexity that would drive someone to commit a terrible act on this night. Whether it's revenge or out of passion, but what might be interesting in a TV show is with a flashback narrative, if you start on Purge Night but you go back to show how people have gotten to where they are. Where you see a couple that's gone haywire on this night, but let's show everything that's led up to this moment of a husband trying to kill a wife, the cheating or the accusations of cheating or money problems. It will be interesting to show those arcs, those dramatic and complex arcs that get people to where they pick up a gun or a knife and kill someone else. I think there's something cool that we can do with the real estate of TV, 10 hours, potentially."

Blumhouse has every reason to believe that The Purge franchise can continue on, be it the big or small screen, despite the fact that the movies have not been critical darlings. To date, the franchise has grossed just shy of $320 million worldwide, with The Purge: Election Year bringing in a series-best $118 million. All three movies had very small budgets of $10 million or less as well, which makes it quite profitable for everyone involved. That is why the series is expanding to TV, in addition to a planned fourth movie.

Platinum Dunes and Sebastien K. Lemercier will executive produce the series alongside Jason Blum and James DeMonaco. The Purge TV series, which does not yet have a premiere date but will debut in 2018, is being written and directed by DeMonaco. We will be sure to keep you up to date as more details on the show are made available.