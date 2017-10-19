If there's anyone you don't want reviewing your movie, it's the two creepy twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. Played by Lisa and Louise Burns, the pair have emerged from the hallowed halls of horror to throw massive shade on the 90s miniseries remake of Stephen King's seminal novel. And guess what? They both think it's crap.

Stanley Kubrick's The Shining kicked off a decade of inventive and cult worthy 80s horror movies, and is now considered a seminal classic. But it was a bomb when it hit theaters in May of 1980, and King himself has never claimed to be a fan. But the original is full of iconic performances from Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Scatman Crothers. Perhaps the creepiest element is what Lisa and Louise Burns bring to the experience. That, and their elevator full of blood.

They still greatly admire the movie they appear in. But in unison, the pair calls the follow-up TV adaption a 'mistake'. Lisa goes onto say this when asked if she likes the telemovie.

"No, it was crap. Stephen King bought the rights back and made his own movie. It was an expensive mistake for him because once his book was optioned nobody else could option his book, legally, he had to buy that option back. That was expensive for him...and what a movie he made! He never made any of the money back."

While the girls aren't a fan of the adaptation, which was directed by Mick Garris in 1997, it is possible that a remake could emerge in the wake of blockbuster IT. A prequel has been planned for sometime, called Overlook Hotel, that movie has yet to move forward. But twin Lisa doesn't want that. She says this.

"Leave it as it is, don't touch. The master made it, leave it alone."

When the original movie hit theaters in 1980, many fans of the book didn't like the way Stanley Kubrick changed the story and some of the ideas. King was one of those people. Remake director Mick Garris had this to say in an interview with comicbook.com about his own initial reaction to Kubrick's movie.

"If you read the book first, that's what it's about, is the alcoholism and the humanity of a guy losing his humanity. That pressure cooker that's going to blow, that this is a guy saddled by guilt and alcoholism. Whereas Kubrick's film, at the time, I really was not a fan of the movie at all and I didn't know anyone who was, but it resonated with young people like teenagers and everything. I recognize it now as a great Kubrick film, but a flawed King adaptation. At that time, that book was my favorite book of all time. I was thinking, 'God, the genius of Stanley Kubrick and The Shining. This is going to be the scariest movie ever made.'"

Most fans don't recognize or even remember the 1997 miniseries at this point, with Kubrick's film casting a strong enough shadow that it remains the definitive visual representation of that material. The interview with Lisa and Louise Burns comes from international madman and comedian Jamie Stangroom who started out interviewing the strange and forgotten actors behind some of Star Wars' most beloved yet minuscule characters. He has now made it his mission to find forgotten actors of the past who played a small yet key role in some of our biggest cult favorites. You can watch the twins in the embed below.