It's a great time to be a Stephen King fan. The wild success of IT has brought a renewed interest in the author's work, which means we are bound to be getting some new adaptations of his beloved stories in the near future. There are quite a few King projects already in development, but what else could we see in the next couple of years? According to King, it looks like The Stand and Salem's Lot are up next.

The 70-year-old author spoke with Vulture recently and talked a bit about what may be coming down the pipeline. Adaptations of Gerald's Game and 1922 are coming to Netflix very soon, but Stephen King says that some of his bigger, more recognizable stories, are possibly going to get new adaptations soon. The Stand is, once again, possibly going to be done as a TV series and Salem's Lot may finally be made as a proper movie. Here's what he had to say about it.

"There's talk about doing The Stand as an extended TV series, possibly for Showtime or CBS All Access. And there's been some interest in developing Salem's Lot as a feature, probably because people are saying, 'Well, we took an old miniseries called IT and turned it into a phenomenon, so maybe we can do it with something else.' Nothing succeeds like excess!"

The Stand is something that Hollywood has been trying to crack for a while now. At one point, The Fault in Our Stars director Josh Boone was working on a movie adaptation, but we haven't heard anything about that for a while. The Stand was adapted into a series in 1994 that, at best, is very dated and, even in its time, didn't live up to the full potential that exists in the source material. As for the whole CBS All Access thing, that bit makes sense, as the network is trying to create very attractive, exclusive content to attract subscribers to the service. They already started with Star Trek: Discovery. A high-dollar Stephen King adaptation would be another huge get for the streaming service.

As for Salem's Lot, that is one of the Stephen King novels most deserving of a modern adaptation. As King points out, the novel was done as a TV movie in 1979 by Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper. It would make sense for a studio to look at the success of IT and try to do the same thing with Salem's Lot. If done correctly, it could bring in the same kind of financial reward. Stephen King also says an animated feature based on one of his works is happening, but he can't tell us anything about it right now.

"There's talk about another thing, an animated feature, but I can't tell you anything further, it's a secret. That looks like it might happen."

While speaking with Vulture, the author also commented on the Insomnia VR series, saying that he hasn't heard a word about the project in quite some time. In any case, if you're a Stephen King fan, get ready for a whole bunch of new movies and shows based on his work, good and bad, over the coming years. Let's just hope if The Stand and Salem's Lot do wind up moving forward, they're done right this time.