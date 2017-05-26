Star Wars Celebration answered an awful lot of questions for fans last month, but there was one big, burning question we are all still waiting to have answered. Disney and Lucasfilm currently have an unnamed Star Wars Story slated for 2020, but they haven't yet decided on what it is going to be. So, when are we going to find out? Well, it looks like Lucasfilm is very close to deciding on what movie they are moving forward with, according to Kathleen Kennedy.

Speaking with Vanity Fair recently, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy spoke a bit about where they are at in terms of the unnamed Star Wars spin-off. According to her, they have a couple of ideas on the table and they are close to making a decision on which one they are going to move forward with. Here's what she had to say about it.

"We haven't identified it yet, but yes [another spinoff is in development]. We have a couple of things right now that we're circling, and we'll make a decision between the two pretty shortly. It's probably for 2020, and we will make a decision by June."

While Kathleen Kennedy didn't share any specifics, which shouldn't come as any surprise, we already have a pretty good idea of what those couple possible spin-offs are. The one that has probably been given the most attention is the proposed Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off that would take place between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor has been asked about it repeatedly in recent years and, though he claims that nobody at Lucasfilm has officially reached out to him, he continually expresses his desire to do it. If what Kennedy is saying is true, it would actually make sense that they haven't reached out to him yet, since they haven't officially decided what movie they are moving ahead with for that 2020 date.

The other, most likely option for this possible Star Wars spin-off is the rumored bounty hunter movie that would prominently feature Boba Fett. At one point, Fantastic Four reboot director Josh Trank was attached to make a Boba Fett movie for Lucasfilm, and they even had a brief teaser ready to show at Star Wars Celebration last year so they could officially announce the movie. However, things fell apart and Josh Trank parted ways, reportedly on his own accord, before the movie got going. So that seems like the most probable option, if it isn't the Ob-Wan movie.

It seems like either movie would make Star Wars fans happy. On the one hand, there are a lot of folks who want to see more Boba Fett on screen, so the bounty hunter movie would serve that purpose, and then some. On the other hand, Ewan McGregor is easily the most beloved part of the Star Wars prequels and people seem beyond excited about the prospect of seeing him return. Either way, Lucasfilm will know which one is happening soon enough and we will probably know shortly after. With D23 happening in July, that seems like the perfect place to possibly announce it.