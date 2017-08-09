The third time's a charm, or so the saying goes. That is definitely the hope with Thor: Ragnarok, which is going to be the third solo Thor movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Director Taika Waititi looks to have done something really unique with this movie and Marvel fans are hyped for it. There will be some familiar faces and plenty of new ones along for the ride, but one familiar face has yet to be confirmed for Thor 3 just yet. Jaimie Alexander played Sif in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, but is she going to be in Thor: Ragnarok? We may finally have a definitive answer

Twitter user Kathy W, who appears to be a huge fan of Sif, recently uploaded a brief promo for an upcoming episode of AMC's Talking with Chris Hardwick that will feature Jaimie Alexander as a guest. The promo seems to finally confirm that, yes, Sif is going to be in Thor: Ragnarok. Here's the voiceover from the promo.

"Jaimie Alexander from Thor: Ragnarok is talking with Chris Hardwick Sunday night at 11."

It would be pretty tough to imagine that AMC would let a promo get out that claims Jaimie Alexander is going to be in Thor: Ragnarok if she isn't actually going to be in the movie. Not only that, but she also is seen poking Chris Hardwick with an Asgardian sword, which further points to her returning as Sif. That doesn't mean that her part in the movie will be overly large. In fact, it seems far more likely that she will barely be featured, considering all of the new characters that are going to be introduced in the movie. For what it's worth, IMDB also has her listed as appearing in Thor: Ragnarok. So it would be pretty surprising at this point if she wasn't in it for at least a scene or two.

Thor: Ragnarok sees the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer Mjolnir, which has been destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett). The movie then turns into a race against time with Thor trying to get back to Asgard in order to stop the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization. This madness coming at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela. Before all of that, he will have to survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and "friend from work", the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Sif's inclusion in Thor: Ragnarok, even if it is only a small part, seems appropriate. The Warriors Three, Odin and Loki are all coming back, so why not Jaimie Alexander as Sif? In any case, this looks like it could give Justice League a run for its money. Considering the movies are coming out just two weeks apart, this could prove to be a pretty epic Marvel vs. DC throwdown. Thor: Ragnarok is set for release on November 3.