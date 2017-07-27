Thor: Ragnarok's Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) has revealed that post-credit scenes for the next Marvel adventure were filmed during the recent reshoots. The news comes after Marvel released a brand new trailer for the upcoming movie during San Diego Comic-Con last weekend, driving fans into a frenzy, dissecting every little piece from the humorous, action-packed clip that featured some Hulk baby talk. Thor: Ragnarok completed three weeks worth of reshoots under director Taika Waititi late last week, ahead of the new footage debuting at Comic-Con.

Tessa Thompson recently spoke with Collider where she revealed that post-credit scenes were shot. She had this to say about Marvel's shortest movie to date, whose runtime could be slightly altered by these new scenes, but not enough to lose the record.

"Dude, we killed it. I mean hopefully. We did so many setups, and also what was so exciting is you could see like at the end of the day it would get cut in... There's two characters in the film that potentially have a fight scene, and some of the reshoots were just adding. So it wasn't like reshooting stuff, a lot of it was just additional photography or like shooting tags which may or may not have included cameos from elsewhere."

It appears as if the reshoots for Thor: Ragnarok were extremely efficient and streamlined as the crew set up 500 scenes, which is a ridiculous amount to tackle in just three weeks. Tessa Thompson mentioned that most of what was shot was just adding to existing footage as opposed to literally reshooting scenes.

A few weeks ago there was a casting call in Atlanta for the reshoots for Ragnarok looking for some buff Adonis-like dudes for shooting at the same time as Ant-Man and Avengers: Infinity War, which leads one to believe that we might get a teaser for either of those two movies or both during the post-credit scenes. If that's the case, the possibilities are endless, but it might make the most sense to see something having to do with Infinity War, possibly Thor meeting up with Star-Lord and the Guardians of the Galaxy to set up the upcoming Infinity War. Joe Russo, co-director of Infinity War, did promise a funny dynamic between Thor and Star Lord, mentioning that he is "excited for the audience to see the two of them together."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has said in the past that the majority of the post-credit scenes are shot either at the very end of production or during the reshoot phase. The DCEU is currently doing more reshoots for the upcoming Justice League, which will hit theaters a few weeks after Thor Ragnarok. It has been reported that Joss Whedon, who is handling the Justice League reshoots, has been undertaking a massive overhaul to the movie, leading many to believe that there is trouble behind the scenes again. This is all speculation at this point, but it would appear that there is definitely some smoke coming from the DCEU.

Thor: Ragnarok is completely finished with reshoots and ready for its release on November 3rd, 2017. The mixture of action and humor during the Thor 3 trailers has many looking forward to the buddy movie between Thor and Hulk and even further into the future when Star-Lord will be thrown into the mix as well. As for the post-credit scenes, we'll just have to wait until November to see what they just recently finished in Atlanta. In the meantime you can check out the full interview with Tessa Thompson below.