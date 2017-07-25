Ever since Hulk was introduced into the Marvel Comics Universe, he hasn't been the most talkative of Avengers, although he does get a great line in once in awhile, such as "Puny God" during his Avengers fight with Loki. In the Thor: Ragnarok Comic-Con trailer, Hulk has a much greater speech capability even if it sounds like baby talk, which had many fans scratching their heads. Director Taika Waititi revealed there's a perfectly good explanation for this. Here's what he had to say, confirming that Bruce Banner has been in full Hulk form for the past two years, since the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"We knew that we wanted to have Hulk be Hulk for two years because he was stuck on this planet. I was always fascinated by the duality of Hulk and Banner, and seeing how their brains could be interconnected. Could we sometimes see Hulk and could we have a bit of Banner's voice in there? Could we see Banner and have Hulk's personality through there? I think in this film, we're going to see that for the first time, that these two are fighting, really fighting this time, for control of the body. Hulk talking, this idea of a more cognitive Hulk who can say sentences, it obviously exists in the comics, but I think it's something that fans want to see, and what I want to see too. He didn't say a single word in Age of Ultron."

During his interview with IGN, Taika Waititi also addressed how the movie pays homage to the iconic Planet Hulk comics. While there are some similarities, including the characters Korg (which the director himself plays) and Miek, there are also plenty of differences as well. Here's what the director had to say below.

"I was just trying to inject my tone and sensibility into it, and then those guys who actually know the comics came in and were like, 'Let's just push it in this direction back here.' Korg and Miek, who are two characters from Planet Hulk, there's that stuff. One difference is we have the Grandmaster ruling Sakaar instead of the Red King, and so there's those things, but I don't really play that much attention to it. I'm trying to create cool characters and tone and story instead of it has to be totally authentic to the comic, because I think that's when you run into trouble when you can't be creatively free to adjust things."

Being the only true "God" among the Avengers, Thor is certainly among the most powerful of these heroes, wielding his mighty hammer Mjolnir, but that all changes in Thor: Ragnarok. We saw in the first trailer that, while Thor was thought to be the only one worthy of carrying Mjolnir, the new villain Hela crushed the hammer with her bare hands, exiling the warrior from Asgard. The director hinted that he wanted to give Thor his greatest challenge ever in this movie.

"I think we really wanted to challenge Thor in this film. He's challenged more than in any of the other films. He loses the hammer, which is the source of his power, and he's really on the back foot most of the film. We didn't want him to be able to utilize magic, or to have Loki's magic. We didn't want him to have too many advantages. He had to really find his way out of this predicament using his brain and using his friends."

The Thor: Ragnarok trailer, and even the ultra-colorful poster that debuted at Comic-Con were both huge hits with fans, which could certainly bode well for its box office prospects when it hits theaters November 3. Now that Comic-Con has come and gone, it remains to be seen when we ma see another trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. Hopefully we'll have more details soon on this exciting new sequel.