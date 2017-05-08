Just before production started on Thor: Ragnarok this spring, it was confirmed that Thor and Thor: The Dark World star Natalie Portman will not return to reprise her role as Jane Foster. Since a vast majority of this story takes place either in Asgard or on the planet of Sakaar, it wasn't too surprising to learn that Jane Foster won't return, but now it seems that the actress may be back after all. Over the weekend, director Taika Waititi sent out a cryptic tweet that may indicate Natalie Portman is ready to reenter the world of the MCU.

The director took to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of Natalie Portman, which originally appeared on the Cinemonkeys Instagram. The first shows the young actress in a scene from The Professional, and another from the 2000 drama Where The Heart is. In both she is holding a potted planet. Which must be important to the overall scheme of bringing Jane Foster back. But how that will play out is anyone's guess. Perhaps Jane Foster has an important scene with Groot? On Twitter, Taika Waititi posted this image, while stating "Heed the signs," although he wouldn't necessarily confirm that the actress is returning as Jane Foster. However, there may be another recent clue that could mean she is returning.

Last week, Mark Ruffalo shared a new image of the motion capture facial mask he has to wear to portray Hulk, along with a brief message including the misspelled hashtag #ragnorok. While production is currently happening on Avengers: Infinity War, the inclusion of this #ragnorok hashtag could indicate that reshoots are happening on Thor 3, and if that is the case, then it's certainly possible Natalie Portman could be stopping by to film a brief cameo or a small role. We don't have any indications of where these reshoots are taking place, but we already know about one Earth-bound scene that may include another Marvel hero.

Back in August, new set photos teased that the Brisbane, Australia set was being transformed into New York City, with other images showing Chris Hemsworth's Thor holding a card that reads 177A Bleecker St., which Marvel Comics fans will know is the address of Doctor Strange. We last saw Thor in the Doctor Strange post-credit scene, where he revealed to Stephen Strange that he's in New York with his brother Loki, as they try to track down their father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). We also saw set photos of Anthony Hopkins dressed as a homeless person. It is believed that after the events of Thor: The Dark World, Odin fled to Midgard, a.k.a. Earth, disguised as a homeless person, warning people of the impending apocalylpse.

It's also worth noting that, back in August 2016, Natalie Portman said she's "done with Marvel," since the studio doesn't need her Jane Foster character anymore. It's possible that, during the production of Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi came up with an idea that would enable Jane Foster to return. Perhaps she is pregnant with Thor's baby? Even if any of this is true, it remains unclear if this also means that other Earth-bound characters like Kat Dennings' Darcy and Stellan Skarsgard's Dr. Erik Selvig, who both starred in the first two Thor movies, will be back for Thor: Ragnarok. Take a look at Taika Waititi's cryptic tweet below.