Just weeks after the new Thor: Ragnarok Comic-Con trailer and poster were unveiled, Marvel has delivered a new international poster, which shows the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) towering over the rest of the main cast. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is seen at the front and center of this poster, brandishing two massive swords instead of his hammer Mjolnir, which we saw was destroyed in the first trailer. Thor is flanked by his nefarious brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Heimdall (Idris Elba), Odin (Anthony Hopkins), The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

This one-sheet, courtesy of IMP Awards, is a Japanese poster, although it remains unclear if there will be a domestic version released soon. Still, it follows the rather bright and dynamic color scheme used in the Comic-Con poster, which is quite the stark contrast from the darker, more greyscale posters we've seen in the past for other Marvel movies. This poster also comes just one day after it was reported that Jaimie Alexander may return as Lady Sif in Thor: Ragnarok, which comes as quite a surprise since she was never confirmed to begin with, and since she's been keeping quite busy with her hit new TV series, NBC's Blindspot. Still, Marvel has often kept characters and cast members under wraps before, so it wouldn't be surprising if Jaimie Alexander is ultimately confirmed, as we get closer and closer to the November 3 release date.

We also reported last month that the Thor: Ragnarok post-credit scenes were filmed during the reshoots, with actress Tessa Thompson hinting that these scenes, "may or may not have included cameos from elsewhere." Naturally, she wouldn't offer any specific details, although it was confirmed back in March that Thor: Ragnarok will in fact help set up the events of Avengers: Infinity War, so it's certainly possible that these post-credit scenes could allude to that epic adventure, or it could also potentially set up Black Panther, which hits theaters February 16, 2018, just a few months before Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder Thor (Chris Hemsworth) Imprisoned on the other side of the universe, after being banished from Asgard by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who teams up with Thor's brother Loki. The mighty Thor gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger, i.e. his "friend from work." Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. While we haven't really seen it in the trailers thus far, both Thor and Hulk are said to go on a "cosmic road trip," although it still isn't clear how they end up both getting out of that gladiator match alive.

We also reported last month that Thor: Ragnarok is Marvel's shortest movie, clocking in at around 100 minutes, with director Taika Waititi admitting that his film "moves at a clip" and that there is "stuff happening all the time." Perhaps Thor: Ragnarok could usher in a new wave of less bloated Marvel fare, although that will likely not be the case with Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018) and Avengers 4 (May 3, 2019), which will bring an end to Marvel Phase 3. While we wait for more on Thor: Ragnarok, take a look at this new international poster below.