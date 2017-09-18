Thor: Ragnarok is almost upon us. Now have our first look at what the movie could have look like were it released in 1987 instead of 2017. The 80s vibes have already been laid on pretty thick in the original trailer, with synthesizer scoring and logos that bare more than a passing resemblance to the mighty He Man and the Masters of the Universe. Ragnarok already looks like an awesome throwback. But what if the movie were actually made thirty years ago? What would the epic MCU movie look like then?

The folks over at Nerdist just happen to hold the answer to all of our questions about Thor: Ragnarok as reimagined for 1987. Director Taika Waititi has spoken at length about how the movie pays homage to the classic sci-fi and fantasy movies of the 70s and 80s, so Nerdist doubled down and made a new trailer that shows off some of that good old fashion "Ragnarok and roll." They used the Time Stone to travel back to a much simpler time in cinema, at a time when Ragnarok could have competed with Masters of the Universe at the box office.

The new 80s-themed Ragnarok trailer gets the gritty look of a VHS movie with the tracking slightly off for extra nostalgic effect and features a voice over by legendary voice actor, Darin De Paul (30 for 30, Star Wars: The Old Republic). The cheese factor is kicked up a couple of notches when the special effects are made to look like they came from the 80s as well, with practical models flying through the air and bad pyrotechnics. Though the special effects were cutting edge in 1987, they look pretty dated here in the new trailer.

Hulk makes an appearance in an epic gladiator scene for Ragnarok, but the 80s trailer uses classic footage of the Incredible Hulk Returns made-for-TV movie starring Lou Ferrigno that features an altercation with Thor. It appears that Hulk wins in the trailer, leading to that classic bit of voice-over from Chris Hemsworth as Thor talking to Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner about who won. All in all, the vintage trailer does an excellent job of bringing the highly anticipated MCU movie into 1987, which coincidentally is the exact same year that The Incredible Hulk Returns aired on television for the first time.

Thor: Ragnarok is all set to be released on November 17th, 2017 and the hype surrounding Taika Waititi's humorous take on the third installment is getting out of hand. The light-hearted take on the Thor character alludes to a meeting with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will lead directly into Avengers: Infinity War. It isn't clear how Thor will meet up with the Guardians, since it seems that the MCU is straying from the original comic book story lines that have been laid out for years, but Star-Lord and Thor are going to bro down for sure in Infinity War, possibly after finding Thor floating around in space. While we wait for Thor: Ragnarok to hit theaters, check out what it would look like if it were made in 1987 below.