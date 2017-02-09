While many Marvel fans are waiting with bated breath for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off the summer movie season on May 5, others are more excited for the third Thor movie,Ragnarok, which is slated to hit theaters November 3. The film will bring two of the mightiest Avengers together, Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk, with the pair said to be going on a "cosmic road trip" throughout the film. There has also been plenty of talk that before this trip happens, both of these characters will have to fight. Today, we have a new video showing Chris Hemsworth getting read for this battle.

Last month, Marvel released the Thor: Ragnarok synopsis, which confirmed several of the swirling rumors about this story. In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! This new video, which Chris Hemsworth posted on Instagram, reveals the actor showing off his boxing skills, as he prepares to fight Hulk.

Ever since Mark Ruffalo was confirmed for Thor 3, there had been rumors that this sequel may be adapting the iconic Planet Hulk story line from the comics, which many fans have wanted to see become a stand alone movie. After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Hulk commandeered a QuinJet and took off for parts unknown. There had long been rumors that he arrived on a planet filled with gladiators, where he had become the current champion. Those rumors also revealed that the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) has teamed up with Loki, with Hela both destroying Thor's mighty hammer Mjolnir and banishing him from Asgard, which leads to him finding Hulk on this new planet.

Marvel even went so far as to tease this storyline by revealing Hulk's gladiator armor at Comic-Con last year, long before these details were confirmed. It was also confirmed last month that Benedict Cumberbatch will return in Thor: Ragnarok, reprising his role as Doctor Strange. This didn't come as too much of a surprise, though, since we saw Chris Hemsworth as Thor in one of the Doctor Strange post-credit sequences, where he revealed that he and his brother Loki are looking for their father Odin. There was also a portion of the Thor: Ragnarok shoot in New York, where Thor was seen holding a card that featured the address of Stephen Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum.

Returning Thor franchise actors also include Anthony Hopkins (Odin) and Idris Elba (Heimdall). This sequel will also bring new cast members into the fold such as Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Cate Blanchett (Hela), Karl Urban (Skurge) and Jeff Goldblum (The Grandmaster). Taika Waititi (What We Do In the Shadows) directs Thor: Ragnarok from a script by Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Stephany Folsom. Marvel has set Thor: Ragnarok for release on November 3, 2017, where it currently doesn't have any direct competition. Take a look at the latest video from Thor: Ragnarok below.