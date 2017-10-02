With just over one month left until Thor: Ragnarok blasts its way into theaters, Marvel Studios has kicked off its 31-day social media initiative known as "HelaWeen," named after the villainous Hela, played by Cate Blanchett, in Thor: Ragnarok. For the entire month of October, ending with Halloween/Helaween, Marvel Studios will unveil a new piece of content for Thor: Ragnarok, with this first item being a new poster that gives fans a closer look at Hela and her deer antlers/headdress thing. It remains to be seen if every piece of content unveiled this month will revolve around Hela, but it will surely be a month where we get to see more from this movie than ever before.

Marvel Studios have also released a brief video that showcases the new Thor: Ragnarok emjois that will appear on Twitter when you type in the following hashtags: #Thor (Chris Hemsworth), #Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), #Loki (Tom Hiddleston), #Hela (Cate Blanchett) and #TheValkyrie (Tessa Thompson). It's possible that these could be the first of many emojis the studio is rolling out over the course of this month, since there are a number of other characters, new and old alike, who surface in this third Thor movie. It will be interesting if one of those emojis has anything to do with Matt Damon.

Last week, a report surfaced that claimed Thor: Ragnarok will have a small Matt Damon cameo appearance, although that has not yet been confirmed. The report claimed there will be a scene featuring an Asgardian theater company essentially recounting the events of the first Thor movie, where Loki is portrayed by an Asgardian actor, who is played by Matt Damon. It hasn't been confirmed when during the story this cameo takes place, and this rumor doesn't reveal who plays Thor in this theater production, but it's possible that the God of Thunder could be played by another big-name actor.

Thor: Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder Imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. The supporting cast brings back a number of stars from 2011's Thor and 2013's Thor: The Dark World such as Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Jaime Alexander as Lady Sif and Ray Stevenson as Volstagg. Newcomers also include Karl Urban as Skurge, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster and Benedict Cumberbatch returning as Doctor Strange.

Director Taika Waititi (What We Do In the Shadows) takes the helm on this intergalactic adventure, working from a screenplay by Eric Pearson (Agent Carter), based on a story he came up with alongside Thor and Thor: The Dark World writers Christopher Yost and Craig Kyle. Marvel Studios will release Thor: Ragnarok in theaters November 3, which currently has the date to itself after STX Entertainment moved A Bad Moms Christmas to a Wednesday, November 1 release. It will also arrive a week before Paramount's Daddy's Home and 20th Century Fox's Murder on the Orient Express. Take a look at the new poster and video which kick off "HelaWeen, courtesy of Marvel Studios Twitter.