IMAX has released a new poster for Thor: Ragnarok, which blasts into theaters nationwide November 3. This one-sheet showcases the same colorful palate as the previous posters, featuring all of the important characters from Asgard and the gladiator planet of Sakaar, which fans will recognize from the iconic comic book Planet Hulk. This poster gives us a better look at Hulk in his gladiator armor, but we still won't find out until November who wins this battle between these "friends from work."

This new IMAX poster features Thor (Chris Hemsworth), standing front and center, wielding two massive swords, instead of his iconic, mystical hammer, Mjolnir. We saw in earlier trailers that the powerful villain Hela crushed this mighty hammer with just one of her bare hands, hinting that she is certainly not one to be trifled with. The mighty Asgardian warrior is flanked by his nefarious brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who captures Thor after he was banished from Asgard without his hammer, and taken to the planet of Sakaar.

The one-sheet also features Hela, along with Hulk in his full gladiator armor that he'll use to fight Thor, after he is brought to Sakaar. While Marvel has been quite tight-lipped regarding the outcome of the Thor-Hulk battle, earlier reports claimed that both Avengers would be going on a "cosmic road trip" together, which will most likely happen after this battle. Since it's supposed to be a battle to the death, when Thor steps into the arena with Hulk, it will be interesting to see how this confrontation is solved. The poster also features Heimdall (Idris Elba), Skurge (Karl Urban), Odin (Anthony Hopkins) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

This movie is said to be the closest to a straight-up Planet Hulk adaptation that fans will get from Marvel Studios, since the rights to the Hulk character are quite complicated. While Marvel has the Hulk movie production rights, which they obtained from Universal after the studio didn't put a sequel to their 2003 Hulk film into production, Universal still retains the distribution rights, and the studio also has the right of first refusal of any solo Hulk movie, so it seems like a long shot that a full Planet Hulk movie, or a solo Hulk movie, will ever happen thanks to this complicated rights issue. Still, there are a number of Planet Hulk elements that have been weaved into the Thor: Ragnarok story line.

We also learned last week that Thor: Ragnarok will finally revealed why Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) ultimately split up, although Jane won't be seen in this movie. A vast majority of this story is said to take place in the cosmos, whether it be on Asgard, Sakaar, or other areas of the galaxy, but there will be a small portion of the movie set on Earth. The Doctor Strange post-credit scene revealed Thor visiting the New York Sanctum Sanctorum, revealing that he's made his way to the Big Apple to find his dad, who has been disguised as a New York City homeless person. While we wait for more on Thor: Ragnarok, take a look at this colorful new IMAX poster below.