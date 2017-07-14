Disney's annual D23 Expo kicked off today at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, and while many attend the convention for the highly-anticipated panel events featuring new footage from upcoming movies, there are plenty of great tidbits to be found on the convention floor. For example, heralded Marvel Studios artist Andy Park took to social media to unveil a new poster for Thor: Ragnarok. The poster depicts an artistic rendition of the epic fight between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). If you're in Anaheim for the D23 Expo, you can see this poster on the convention floor, but if not, you can take a look below.

The poster was showcased on the Andy Park Twitter, with the artist revealing that he designed this poster exclusively for the D23 Expo. The poster offers a better look at Hulk's gladiator armor, some of which was unveiled on the Comic-Con floor last year. Unfortunately this poster doesn't offer any indication of who will "win" this fight, but since we know that both Thor and Hulk go on a "cosmic road trip," it seems clear that this battle doesn't quite go as planned, for all involved. Still, this artwork makes it clear that this will be one epic battle, even if both Thor and Hulk are able to survive at the end.

It is believed that Thor 3 will be showcased tomorrow during the D23 panel focusing on the studio's live-action projects, including movies from Marvel and LucasFilm. Since it has been over three months since the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer, it's certainly possible that the second trailer may debut during this panel, which will take place in Hall D23 tomorrow from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. It's possible that Chris Hemsworth and other cast members will be present for this panel, but since none of the films have been confirmed, it isn't even guaranteed that Thor: Ragnarok will be present. Still, with the November 3 release date looming, the odds seem high that we'll see something from Thor: Ragnarok at D23.

Thor Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder Imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. Also returning from the first two movies are Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif and Idris Elba as Heimdall. New cast members include Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster and Karl Urban as Skurge.

Taika Waititi is directing Thor: Ragnarok from a script by Eric Pearson, based on a story by Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Stephany Folsom. Marvel has set a November 3, 2017 release date for Thor: Ragnarok, which puts it up against Paramout's Suburbicon and STX Entertainment's A Bad Moms Christmas. Take a look at the new poster for Thor: Ragnarok below, and check back tomorrow to see what is unveiled from this superhero sequel during the D23 Expo.