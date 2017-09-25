As we get closer and closer to the release of Thor: Ragnarok, Marvel Studios have released several new posters featuring colorful and artistic renditions of some of your favorite characters. Along with the Asgardian brothers Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston), we see Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) and more. It isn't clear if these posters will ultimately lead to more footage being released, since the November 3 release date is just around the corner.

Flickering Myth discovered these UK promotional posters, which fall in line with the very colorful posters that have been released thus far. It is believed that this will be the last stand alone Thor movie, although Chris Hemsworth will return as the Asgardian warrior in both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4. There have been rumors that some of these Avengers heroes may be killed off in either Infinity War or Avengers 4, especially since many of these stars are at the end of their Marvel contracts, but nothing has been revealed about the fate of any characters yet.

Thor: Ragnarok finds the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe. The mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) gets caught up in a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), his former ally and fellow Avenger. Thor's quest for survival leads him in a race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett) from destroying his home world and the Asgardian civilization. The cast also includes Idris Elba as Heimdall, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Karl Urban as Skurge, Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster and Karl Urban as Skurge.

Since most of this story will not take place on Earth, aside from what will likely be a key sequence involving Thor tracking down his father on Earth, Thor: Ragnarok will not feature Natalie Portman's character Jane Foster, with Chris Hemsworth recently revealing in an interview that the movie will explain why Thor and Jane Foster have broke up. What's interesting is, in the more recent Marvel Comics, Jane Foster herself has now become the new Thor, although there is no indication yet that Marvel Studios may adapt that very new story for the big screen, but it certainly could be coming in future movies, since the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows no signs of slowing down in the years ahead.

It was also recently revealed that Thor: Ragnarok will be Marvel's shortest movie yet, with director Taika Waititi revealing that his cut has come in around 100 minutes (1 hour and 40 minutes). This may be welcomed by fans, especially since most Marvel movies come in over two hours, with some, like Captain America: Civil War pushing two and a half hours. A shorter runtime may also entice fans to see the movie more with repeat viewings, since the movie isn't as long as most Marvel movies, but it remains to be seen how the fans will respond to this movie. While we wait for more on Thor: Ragnarok, take a look at these new posters below.