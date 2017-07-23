Since Thor: Ragnarok is the next movie that Marvel Studios is planning on releasing, it isn't at all surprising that Marvel Studios dedicated a lot of their Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to the God of Thunder's upcoming adventure. The great new trailer that they unveiled came with a nice surprise at the end, finally giving us a look at the villain Surtur. Now, thanks to director Taika Waititi, we know that Clancy Brown is going to voice the giant fire God in Thor: Ragnarok.

The director spoke with Comicbook.com during San Diego Comic-Con and revealed that he actually did some of the motion-capture performance for Surtur in Thor: Ragnarok, in addition to his work as Thor's rock buddy Korg, but he didn't provide the voice for the big bad. They decided to call in the man who voices Mr. Krabs on Spongebob Squarepants for that. Here is what Taika Waititi had to say about it.

"I did a little of the mo-cap stuff for Surtur, body wise, but then we have Clancy Brown doing the voice of Surtur. I'm playing a character from Planet Hulk called Korg. He becomes Thor's mate. It started off as a very small role. It wasn't me, I didn't do it, but the role has gotten bigger now."

The new Thor: Ragnarok trailer revealed Surtur, the king of the Fire Giants, in all of his glory. He isn't only a big villain in terms of the threat that he poses to Asgard, but he is also physically huge, as we can see with the great comparison between Surtur and the Hulk. Surtur first appeared in Marvel Comics in 1963 and has remained a reliable villain for Thor over the years. While his origin has not been fully explored, we do know that he is the Lord of Muspelheim and King of the Fire Giants. He is a demon of truly huge proportions and one of the greatest threats to Asgard in the history of Marvel.

As far as Clancy Brown goes, he may be best known as Mr. Krabs, but he is an incredibly accomplished actor both on screen and doing voice work. Many will recognize him as the detestable prison guard from The Shawshank Redemption, but the man has a truly impressive 260 acting credits on his IMDB. More importantly, he definitely has a voice that can make Surtur sound as menacing as he should.

Between Clancy Brown's Surtur and Cate Blanchett's Hela, Thor and Hulk are really going to have their hands full when Thor: Ragnarok arrives on November 3. This movie could possibly run the risk of trying to do a bit too much, but it does look like it could easily be the best solo Thor movie we've seen to date. In case you missed it and you want to get a good look at Surtur for yourself, you can check out the brand new Thor: Ragnarok trailer for yourself below.