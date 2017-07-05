Don't freak out, but Thor: Ragnarok is getting ready to undergo some reshoots. Even though reshoots have become more or less standard practice for big, blockbuster movies in recent years, fans sometimes still get concerned when they hear the word thrown around. No need to worry, though, as these sound pretty standard, as Thor 3 is about to roll cameras for some additional photography very soon in Atlanta, Georgia.

The news comes from Atlanta Journal-Constitution, by way of them looking for "fit men" who can participate in the reshoots. So if you're a tall dude who wants to be in Thor: Ragnarok and make a little extra cash, be sure to inquire. In the listing for these fit men, it is revealed that the Marvel Studios production will be shooting in Atlanta from July 12 through July 19. That doesn't mean the entirety of the reshoots will take place over the course of a week, but the reshoots that pertain to these actors specifically will take place on those dates.

Thor: Ragnarok, the third solo Thor movie in the MCU, will center on the God of Thunder, who finds himself imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, which has been destroyed by Hela. The movie then turns into a race against time with Thor trying to get back to Asgard in order to stop the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization. This madness coming at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela, played by Cate Blanchett. Before all of that, he will have to survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

Marvel Studios specifically sets aside time for their movies in order to do reshoots, so this is not the kind of thing that should concern anyone looking forward to Thor: Ragnarok. Especially considering that we haven't heard anything that implies the production was in any way troubled. This is in no way a Rogue One: A Star Wars Story situation. And it definitely isn't going to be a Han Solo movie thing. Especially since director Taika Waititi definitely seems to be in good standing with the folks at Marvel. It looks like they are just trying to make Thor 3 a little bit better.

Those looking forward to Thor 3, which is going to arrive in theaters on November 3, 2017, are going to want to keep their eyes peeled. With D23 and San Diego Comic-Con fast approaching, a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok is imminent. With the reshoots, it may make it tough for the Thor cast and crew to attend either of the events, but you never know. In any case, the news of these reshoots makes it feel like Thor: Ragnarok is a little bit closer to reality. Are we finally going to get that great Thor movie we've always wanted? One can only hope, but things are looking good so far.