After launching the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer last month, which shattered Marvel's trailer view record, this Marvel sequel is shaping up to be one of the fall's most hotly-anticipated movies. While filming wrapped months ago, it seems that at least some of the cast members are getting back together for reshoots, as hinted by star Mark Ruffalo. The actor recently took to social media, with a photo of the mask he has to wear for his motion capture work, teasing Thor: Ragnarok reshoots. Here's what he had to say below on social media.

"Hello old friend. The incredible green behemoth comes round again. Prepare thee for #ragnorok."

Even though it's spelled wrong, the actor's brief Instagram mention of "ragnorok" indicates that he's getting suited up to play Hulk again in Thor: Ragnarok, and not Avengers: Infinity War, which is still in production. Both Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth were recently spotted in Scotland to shoot Avengers: Infinity War, so it's possible reshoots may be happening there. Principal photography primarily took place at Village Roadshow Studios in Australia, but it isn't known if that's where these reshoots will take place. It's also possible that they were only on set for a day or two, and now are returning to Australia for Thor: Ragnarok reshoots. Unfortunately, Mark Ruffalo wouldn't offer any additional details about these reshoots, including where they are taking place or how long they may last. We haven't gotten any indication of what other stars will return for this Thor sequel's reshoots.

The first trailer confirmed a number of long-standing rumors about this story, largely that both Thor and Hulk will square off against each other in combat. Hulk was last seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron, stealing a QuinJet and taking off for an unknown destination. It has since been confirmed that the planet he ultimately landed on was Sakaar, from the iconic Planet Hulk comic books. While Thor: Ragnarok isn't a direct adaptation of Planet Hulk, there are certain elements of this story, including Hulk's reign as gladiator champion.

Many fans were also surprised that Jeff Goldblum's The Grandmaster wasn't a blue-skinned character as he's portrayed in the comics. While his look is certainly reminiscent of the comics, director Taika Waititi explained that he didn't go with the full blue-skinned look because Jeff Goldblum already played a blue character in a movie, the 1988 cult classic comedy Earth Girls Are Easy. Jeff Goldblum portrayed the blue alien known as Mac, who, along with the red-skinned Wiploc (Jim Carrey) and the yellow-skinned Zeebo (Damon Wayans), crash lands in a pool belonging to a young Southern California woman (Geena Davis).

The Thor: Ragnarok cast also includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who is responsible for Thor's capture and brings him to The Grandmaster after the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroyed Thor's hammer Mjolnir and banished him from Asgard. Karl Urban also makes his MCU debut as Skurge and, returning from the first two movies are Idris Elba as Heimdall and Anthony Hopkins as Odin. MCU fans who watched Doctor Strange learned in the post-credits scene that Odin has come to Earth, where he is disguised as a homeless person. Taika Waititi directs Thor: Ragnarok from a script by Erik Pearson, with Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Stephany Folsom receiving story credit. Take a look at Mark Ruffalo's Instagram photo as reshoots begin in Thor: Ragnarok.