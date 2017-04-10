Last week, a rumor surfaced that the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer will debut during this week's episode of ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which airs Tuesday, April 11. As it turns out, the trailer debuted today, a full day earlier, giving fans their first look at Thor (Chris Hemsworth) doing battle with his fellow Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), along with new glimpses of the villainous Hela (Cate Blanchett) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) along with new characters Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Skurge (Karl Urban) and The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). We have broken down this trailer to give you over 75 trailer photos that give us a closer look at all of these characters, new and old.

Long before the Thor 3 synopsis was unveiled in January, there had been rumors that this sequel will be partially based on the iconic Planet Hulk comics. When we last saw Hulk, he had stolen a Quinjet at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, taking off for parts unknown. It was later confirmed that Hulk lands on the planet of Sakaar, the same planet used in the Planet Hulk comics where Hulk fights as a gladiator, and has become the planet's champion. There had also been rumors that the new villain Hela has destroyed Thor's hammer Mjolnir, before banishing the mighty Asgardian from the planet. This rumor has finally been confirmed as well, with a brief scene where Thor tries to throw his hammer at Hela, which she surprisingly catches and destroys with ease.

While we don't see it in the trailer, there has been talk that both Thor and Hulk go on a "cosmic road trip," with Marvel's official synopsis revealing that Thor, "finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok," which is described as "the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization." This trailer also reveals that Valkyrie captures Thor, after his hammer is destroyed, and brings him to The Grandmaster, telling him that they have a new contender. While Thor is overjoyed that his gladiator opponent is Hulk, his "old friend from work," Hulk doesn't exactly seem glad to see Thor, as they engage in combat.

In order for this "cosmic road trip" story to play out, both Hulk and Thor will have to come out of this gladiator battle unscathed, but it hasn't been revealed how this fight is settled with both Thor and Hulk escaping alive. It's possible that Thor gets Hulk to turn on The Grandmaster and Valkyrie, using his size and strength to smash his way out of this gladiator arena in one piece, convincing the Green Goliath to help save his homeland of Asgard from Hela and his nefarious brother Loki. Unfortunately, this trailer also doesn't give us a glimpse at Thor and Loki's father Odin, who we've seen in set photos dressed as a homeless man, with the Allfather reportedly hiding out on Earth, after Loki disguised himself as Odin at the end of Thor: The Dark World.

Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom and Eric Pearson. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok thunders into U.S. theaters on November 3, 2017, going up against STX Entertainment's A Bad Moms Christmas and Paramount's Suburbicon. Take a look at our gallery of trailer photos below, and in case you missed it this morning, take a look at the full trailer for Thor: Ragnarok.