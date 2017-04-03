Is Marvel getting ready to give us a big surprise this week? It looks like that could be the case, but don't bet on it. A new rumor suggests that the very first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok will debut during the upcoming episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Keep in mind that this has not been substantiated by anyone at Marvel Studios, but the timing would make sense and there is no reason to think they couldn't just surprise us all with it.

This tantalizing Thor: Ragnarok trailer rumor comes courtesy of the_marvelous_guy on Instagram. In a recent post, which he later deleted, he claimed that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet announced that the Thor: Ragnarok trailer will debut on Tuesday night's episode of the show. That wasn't backed up by any of her social media accounts and there was no link to substantiate his claim, but this wasn't posted on April Fool's Day, so we have to at least consider the possibility that this could be legit. Here is what he had to say in his Instagram post.

"BREAKING: Chloe Bennet had supposedly announced that the Thor: Ragnarok trailer will be attached to the upcoming episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. this Tuesday! Hope we get to see more of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange! #Thor #Ragnarok #ThorRagnarok #Loki #Odin #Hela #ChrisHemsworth #TomHiddleston #AnthonyHopkins #CateBlanchett #DoctorStrange #Grandmaster #JeffGoldblum #TaikaWaititi #ChloeBennet #Quake #BenedictCumberbatch #MalloryJansen #AgentsOfSHIELD #SHIELD #Hydra #AgentsOfHydra #Marvel #MarvelStudios #MarvelTelevision"

Do all of those hashtags scream like a cry for attention? Maybe, but this isn't unprecedented. Marvel did debut the trailer for Avengers: Age of Ultron during an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., so there is no reason to believe that Marvel Studios wouldn't do the same for Thor: Ragnarok. The timing also makes sense. Doctor Strange had its first trailer revealed on April 12 last year on Jimmy Kimmel Live and that movie was released in November, which is going to be the case with Ragnarok as well. And lets not forget that the first Guardians of the Galaxy 2 teaser dropped without any warning whatsoever. In a follow-up post after the initial rumor was announced, this was stated.

"Wow my recent post was posted in a Marvel article AND post by the MCU Facebook page, where thousands of people have seen it. I'm flattered guys! But also, I wanted to add that "this is only something I heard from another Marvel account. (You know who you are ߘ) It's just a rumor, a very sensible rumor, but a rumor. We're not sure if it is 100% true. Don't take it too seriously guys because if it doesn't happen, I'm gonna get a lot of hate"

There has also been a steady stream of promo images coming out lately and it seems like Marvel will want to get some footage out there in the relatively near future. So this could make sense. Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

Until Marvel makes some sort of announcement, or the trailer for Thor 3 just magically appears online, this should be regarded as rumor. But you should definitely keep an eye out. The cast for Thor: Ragnarok includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Mark Ruffalo. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3.