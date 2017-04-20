Fans have certainly responded to the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer, which set a new Disney record with 136 million views in the first 24 hours. Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston are back as the Asgardian brothers Thor and Loki, but this new adventure introduces a number of new characters, including Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. A month before the trailer debuted, fans got their first look at The Grandmaster, who has a much different look in the movie than he does in the comics, where his skin is entirely blue. Director Taika Waititi revealed that there is a perfectly good explanation for this, which is also quite hilarious.

Earlier this week, a number of journalists were invited to the Marvel facility in Burbank for a special event, and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi was on hand to discuss his Marvel Phase Three adventure, which arrives in theaters November 3. IGN spoke with Taika Waititi during the event, when the subject of The Grandmaster's appearance came up. Here's what the director had to say about why Jeff Golblum isn't a blue-skinned Grandmaster.

"Because he did another movie where he was blue."

If you're failing to recall what movie Jeff Goldblum did where he was blue, the answer is the 1988 box office bomb turned cult classic Earth Girls are Easy. The actor played Mac, a blue-skinned alien who crash lands in a pool belonging to a young Southern California woman (Geena Davis), along with the red-skinned Wiploc (Jim Carrey) and the yellow-skinned Zeebo (Damon Wayans). The movie version of The Grandmaster does have a blue streak running down his chin, and his hair and outfit do have hints of blue as well, but it's still a far cry from the comic book version.

This certainly wouldn't be the first time that Marvel Studios has drastically altered a traditional comic book costume. When Elizabeth Olsen was introduced as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron, her look was far more conservative, with Joss Whedon even stating that Elizabeth Olsen would never wear that comic book costume, which is rather revealing, to say the least. Still, even though Marvel Studios went in a different direction with The Grandmaster, the Hulk's (Mark Ruffalo) armor as seen at the end of the trailer is quite reminiscent of the original Planet Hulk armor.

Thor: Ragnarok will also introduce Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, who captures Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and brings him to The Grandmaster after the mighty Asgardian was banished from his homeland by the new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett), and Karl Urban's Skurge. Also returning from the first two movies are Idris Elba as Heimdall and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, who we learned in the Doctor Strange post-credits scene has come to Midgard (a.k.a. Earth), where he is disguised as a homeless person. Taika Waititi directs Thor: Ragnarok from a script by Erik Pearson, with Christopher Yost, Craig Kyle and Stephany Folsom receiving story credit. Hopefully we'll learn more about Thor: Ragnarok when Marvel descends upon San Diego Comic-Con this summer.