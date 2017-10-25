Thor: Ragnarok hasn't even arrived in theaters yet, but it looks like the movie is going to be another huge success for Marvel Studios. This time, they brought in director Taika Waititi to try and finally make a great Thor solo movie. By almost all accounts, he's done exactly that. So would he return to direct another MCU movie, possibly Thor 4? Absolutely. Here's what Waititi had to say about it in a recent interview.

"I would like to come back and work with Marvel any time, because I think they're a fantastic studio, and we had a great time working together. And they were very supportive of me, and my vision...They kind of gave me a lot of free reign, but also had a lot of ideas as well. A very collaborative company."

From everything we've seen so far, it looks like Thor: Ragnarok is a much more comedic take on the God of Thunder and very much a stylized movie. Even though it does need to fit into the framework of the MCU, at least to some degree, it looks like a Taika Waititi movie. It just so happens to have comic book characters in it. So what movie would he want to do? Thor 4, assuming it happens, seems to be the likely choice. Mostly because he doesn't like any of the other Marvel characters.

"I'd love to do another Thor film, because I feel like I've established a really great thing with these guys, and friendship. And I don't really like any of the other characters."

Considering the blunt comments made there, it's pretty clear that Taika Waititi isn't just toeing some company line. He's clearly speaking his true feelings and, if that's the case, he really did have a good experience making Thor: Ragnarok. By his account, filming was an absolute blast and he adores the cast.

"The best thing about this was actually working with these amazing people. I've grown to love all of these guys. Not him [gesturing to a picture of the Hulk], but the guy beneath him. And they've all become friends...For me, it's just so nice working with people who are just nice, and want to come and do a good job and have a good laugh on set. We laughed and danced all day long when we weren't making the movie, so yeah - the shoot was the most enjoyable part of it."

Why not return for Thor 4 if you enjoy working with the cast and the studio? Especially considering these movies pay quite well, generally speaking. These comments to Radio Times make it pretty clear that, if Marvel Studios makes another Thor movie after the events of Avengers 4, Taika Waititi is going to get a call. Maybe he'll get a crack at directing that female Thor movie that's been suggested? That's purely speculative, but either way, expect to see another Taika Waititi Marvel movie in the future.