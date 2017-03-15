Captain America: Civil War, though billed as a Captain America movie, was more or less an Avengers movie. Many jokingly called it Avengers 2.5. Some members of the team did have to sit the big brawl out, though. Namely Thor and Hulk. It turns out that because he wasn't included, Chris Hemsworth thought he'd actually been fired from his role as Thor.

The actor recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly about his upcoming movie Thor: Ragnarok, his third solo movie as the God of Thunder. In his mind, that movie wasn't even going to happen. At least not with him, since he didn't get to duke it out with some of the other Marvel superheroes in Captain America: Civil War. Luckily he wasn't right, but it is kind of funny to think that someone so beloved by Marvel fans even had to have that thought. Here is what he had to say about it.

"I was like, 'What? Are we being fired?' Marvel quickly reassured us, 'No you guys have got your own journey going on, and in order for that to work you can't be a part of this one.' Look, it turned out just perfect because we got to do a whole different kind of thing we wouldn't have been able to do otherwise."

We haven't seen Thor 3 yet, but based on everything we have seen, it seems like ultimately including Thor and Hulk in that movie instead might have been a better idea. Not only that, but having a literal God and an indestructible rage monster on the respective Civil War teams might have made things a bit less interesting. Plus, Thor: Ragnarok is finally going to be delivering on the Planet Hulk action that fans have been craving for a very long time. Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok.

"Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, The Incredible Hulk!"

Not only are we getting what looks to be a great Thor movie as a result of Chris Hemsworth not being included in Captain America: Civil War, but we also got the excellent Team Thor short that showed what Thor was doing during the events of that movie. As we all know, he was hanging out with his human roommate Darryl. The short did so well, in fact, that Marvel included a Team Thor: Part 2 short on the Doctor Strange Blu-ray release.

In addition to Thor: Ragnarok, we will also see the God of Thunder alongside his superhero allies in Avengers: Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4. The cast for the movie includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Mark Ruffalo. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3.