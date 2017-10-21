One of the things that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done so well is evolve. In the course of the last decade, we've been treated to all kinds of different movies within the confines of the MCU. Thor: Ragnarok, which is pretty much a buddy cop comedy set in outer space with Hulk and the God of Thunder, is proof that Marvel Studios isn't afraid to take risks and do something fresh. So what about introducing a female Thor into the MCU one day? Kevin Feige thinks it's a possibility.

The President of Marvel Studios has been making the press rounds in order to promote Thor: Ragnarok, which is set to hit theaters on November 3. At one point, he was asked about the possibility of a major change up by bringing in a female version of the God of Thunder into the movies eventually. While he makes it pretty clear that isn't something they're working on right now, he also is very sure to point out that it's far from off the table. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We always look back to the comics to get those ideas ... sometimes very specific storylines like Civil War, sometimes just nuggets or characters like Planet Hulk. So anything that's happened in the comics, even a female Thor, become great potentials and the ideas from which future movies can be born."

Casual Marvel fans may find the idea of a female Thor a bit out there. Especially when the image moviegoers have in their heads is Chris Hemsworth. But since 2014, the Thor in the world of Marvel Comics has been female. And the one who has held the mantle of Thor is Jane Foster, who was played by Natalie Portman in the first two Thor movies and is his former girlfriend in the current MCU continuity. Portman taking over as Thor is very unlikely, but Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel Studios could put their own twist on this idea.

Tessa Thompson is being introduced in Thor: Ragnarok as Valkyrie. Maybe she'd make a good candidate? There's also Jaimie Alexander, who plays Lady Sif in the MCU. Recently, Karl Urban, who also makes his debut as Skurge in Thor: Ragnarok, voiced his support for a female Thor.

"I think it's time. I think it's well overdue. Absolutely. Yeah, I'd like to see that movie."

By the time Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 are over with, we'll have seen Chris Hemsworth as Thor in seven movies. Even if he wants to continue playing the part, a change couldn't hurt come time for the next phase of the MCU. Plus, Marvel could use some more female-led movies. Based on these comments to Movies.com from Kevin Feige, it's not hard to imagine that a lady Thor movie could be something we see during that next phase of the MCU.