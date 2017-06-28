Most Marvel fans have their eyes on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is getting ready to swing into theaters very soon. However, there is a lot of excitement for Thor: Ragnarok, which could finally be the solo Thor movie we have all been waiting for. Having the Hulk along for the ride definitely isn't going to hurt anything. Now, to help fuel the hype, the Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer has been given the 8-bit treatment, and some brand new toys from the movie have been revealed.

Starting with the 8-bit version of the Thor: Ragnarok teaser trailer, it's as awesome as it sounds. The video comes courtesy of JoBlo Videos and, not only did they convert the entire, epic first trailer for Thor 3 into an 8-bit version, they also reworked Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song into an 8-bit version as well. And yes, we do get that great Hulk and Thor squaring off with one another moment in all of its 8-bit glory. This will have to do until we get a new, full-length Thor: Ragnarok trailer, which is more than likely coming during San Diego Comic-Con.

In other Thor related news, Entertainment Weekly has revealed some of the first Thor: Ragnarok toys from Hasbro that fans are going to be able to purchase, should they feel so inclined. There is a pretty sweet Thor figure, featuring the God of Thunder brandishing a couple of swords, as opposed to his classic hammer Mjolnir. The reason for that being Hela (Cate Blanchett) destroys it in the trailer, so Chris Hemsworth is going to have to make do without it. However, there is a pretty sweet looking foam Thor hammer that you can buy as well.

What is interesting is that there is a lot of Hulk merchandise here as well. There is an excellent Hulk figure in his gladiator armor, which further teases some long-awaited Planet Hulk action. There is also a kind of ridiculous, but also kind of fun, Hulk mask that kids can enjoy. Or adults. Whatever floats your boat. If you still have your old Hulk Hands laying around, that could make for a fun pairing. It is interesting there is so much Hulk merch as well. Does this mean we are going to get a lot of him in Thor: Ragnarok? We can only hope. Since it doesn't look like Marvel Studios is going to be making a Hulk solo movie with Mark Ruffalo anytime soon, this will have to do. And by the looks of things, it'll do just fine.

Thor: Ragnarok doesn't arrive until November, so we've still got a handful of months to wait until we can feast our eyes on what director Taika Waititi was able to accomplish. So far, so good, though. You can check out the 8-bit Thor: Ragnarok trailer, as well as some of the newly revealed Hasbro toys for yourself below.