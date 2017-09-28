The Chinese market has become big business for Hollywood over the past couple of years. And it's a big deal when they get one of their moves into that marketplace. Such a big deal, in fact, that Marvel has created a new Thor: Ragnarok trailer tailor made for Asian audiences overseas. And it is jam packed with new Thor 3 footage that kicks off with another, better look at Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

This trailer rocks. And it's easy to see why non-English speaking audiences might gravitate towards it more so than something that is weighted down with a lot of drama and dialogue. The visual imagery and action-packed moments of awesomeness speak for themselves. Not to mention you have a subtitled Chris Hemsworth welcoming Chinese audiences into his latest adventure, presenting the movie as if he made it just for them.

This summer, China issued its annual Hollywood blackout, so its own movies could flourish at the box office. Which kept some blockbusters like Spider-Man: Homecoming and War for the Planet of the Apes out of reach longer than usual. The ban has now lifted, and the same won't happen for Thor: Ragnarok. Which will help Marvel flaunt it's box office numbers throughout it's initial opening, instead of waiting a couple of months for what impressive heft the Chinese are able to add to its haul.

China will get Thor 3 later this year. We also get a cool blue Chinese poster for the God of Thunder and his friends. In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!

Thor: Ragnarok stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, with Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki, and Mark Ruffalo returning as Hulk in his first movie since Avengers: Age of Ultron. Idris Elba is back as Heimdall with Sir Anthony Hopkins again portraying Odin. New to the cast is Cate Blanchett as the death-obsessed Hela, Tessa Thompson as hero Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as the eccentric Grandmaster and Karl Urban as Skurge. The movie also reunites Sam Neill with Taika Waititi, who directed him in the cult favorite Hunt for the Wilderpeople, not to mention he's back with his old Jurassic Park buddy co-star Jeff Goldblum. And Benedict Cumberbatch has an extended cameo as Doctor Strange.

Kevin Feige produces the sequel, joined by executive producers Louis D'Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee. The screenplay hails from Stephany Folsom, Craig Kyle, Eric Pearson and Christopher Yost. Thor: Ragnarok smashes it's way into theaters on November 3, 2017. Take a look at the new footage thanks to the Thor 3 Chinese Youtube Channel