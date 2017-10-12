Thor: Ragnarok is shapping up to be one of the funniest, breeziest entries in the Marvel cinematic universe. But before this November release, fans had written off the character as 'second tier', with many considering his previous two standalone efforts to be the worst in the MCU. Guess what? Chris Hemsworth was on the same page. And quite literally, he'd grown bored with the character. Lucky for us all, the creative team behind Thor 3 was able to rectify that, giving fans something to be excited for, and rejuvenating the character in a way that felt fresh for the actor.

Chris Hemsworth wasn't the only one who'd grown bored with Thor. The previous entry in this solo trilogy, didn't fare so well at the box office. Thor: The Dark World only made $206.3 million domestically back in 2013, with the worldwide tally at $644.5 million, making it the 12th highest grossing Marvel movie out of the 17 theatrically released movies up until this point. That's a far cry from the $1.5 billion Marvel's Avengers brought in. But director Taika Waititi is looking to change that, and if we're to believe advanced reactions from critics who have seen the movie, the guy succeeded.

Chris Hemsworth is the first to champion Waititi for reigniting not only the Thor character and his world with a fresh new energy, but also his enthusiasm for what this character can be. This is the sixth time Hemsworth has played the character in an MCU outing, and working with Taika Waititi has perfectly stimulated his enthusiasm. Hemsworth says this in a recent interview.

"Taika Waititi, the director that came in, is a genius and has such a left-of-centre, wildly odd sense of humour. He said: 'I don't ever want to hear 'Loki' and 'this madness' again.' And I said: 'No, I'm done. I've said that a thousand times.' And so anytime something felt familiar, we'd go the other way, throw it out of the window and start again. We may have pushed it too far; I don't know. But it was a hell of a lot of fun and it's going to be vastly different and unique to what we've done before."

Coming into the project, Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi collaborated together to reinvent the character. It was a very conscious decision, and they didn't want to repeat the mistakes of the past. Says Hemsworth.

"That was our plan. To destroy him, destroy his world and everything he knows and everyone he loves, and just reinvent it. He happens to be on a planet where everyone else is pretty damn powerful too. So he's kind of a regular guy in that sense. No one gives a damn if he's the prince of Asgard or whatever. It doesn't mean anything on this planet. We wanted to strip all that back and make him more relatable. I had also gotten kind of bored with how I was playing it. I wanted to do something different."

It certainly looks like the pair succeeded, as Thor: Ragnarok doesn't look like anything that has been seen in the MCU before. Female First shared this insightful information, with the release of Thor 3 looming near. We only have a few more weeks.