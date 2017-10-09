With less than a month before Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters, Marvel has unveiled a new clip that reveals even more footage following that now-infamous "friend from work" line, which was suggested by a young kid visiting the set as part of a Make-A-Wish initiative. This new clip also shows how Hulk has developed quite the fan base on this gladiator-centric planet of Sakaar, with footage showcasing several members of the audience in the battle arena holding up homemade Hulk masks and signs, showing their support for the Green Goliath. While Hulk basks in the adoration from his fans, Thor is just happy to see his fellow Avenger.

The clip shows Hulk in his full gladiator armor, while Thor turns to the VIP box, where The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) is sitting with Thor's nefarious brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), who seems quite embarrassed that Thor is so happy to see Hulk. Thor then asks Hulk where he's been, and that "everybody," presumably the rest of the Avengers, thought he was dead. Thor goes on to state that so much has happened since they last saw each other, which was at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, when Hulk, convinced that he can't control his Hulk powers anymore, stole a Quinjet and took off for parts unknown, and at some point, he ended up on Sakaar, where he became that planet's gladiator champion.

Unfortunately, we don't get much insight on how Hulk actually landed on, or even if he chose Sakaar in particular, since it's the same planet from the iconic Planet Hulk comics, but it's clear that he's embraced becoming the Hulk full-time from this clip. We've heard previously that he has stayed transformed as The Hulk for the past two years, which explains how he's able to create actual sentences now, although some fans have criticized Hulk's "baby talk." We don't get to see Hulk speak in this clip, but Thor tries his best to bring him up to speed, revealing that he lost his hammer Mjolnir yesterday, admitting that proverbial wound is "still pretty fresh." The clip ends with Thor telling Hulk that Loki is still alive, pointing him out in the VIP box, with Thor asking, "Loki, look who it is," which thoroughly embarrasses the God of Mischief.

While we still have a few weeks left until Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters, the film has already started screening for critics, with the Thor: Ragnarok early reactions that have come in thus far revealing that it's already widely beloved by those who got a chance to see it early. There haven't been any early box office projections released quite yet, but given these early reactions, it's possible that it could easily out-gross its two predecessors, especially since they're among the lowest-grossing movies in the franchise. 2011's Thor earned $181 million at the domestic box office, which represents the 13th highest total in the MCU out of 16 movies, with $449.3 million worldwide (14th best in MCU), from a $150 million budget. 2013's Thor: The Dark World improved to $206.3 million domestic (12th best in MCU history) and $644.6 million worldwide (10th best in MCU) from a $170 million budget.

This movie is believed to be the last stand-alone Thor sequel, but the God of Thunder will return next year in Avengers: Infinity War, arriving May 4, 2018 and Avengers 4, which is currently filming and set for release on May 3, 2019. There have been rumors that many of the original Avengers, which Thor is one of, may be killed off in either Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers 4, but we'll likely get no confirmation on the status of any of these beloved Marvel heroes until each movie is in theaters. Take a look at the latest clip from Thor: Ragnarok, which comes courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.