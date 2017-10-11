The release of Thor: Ragnarok is right around the corner and Marvel Studios is starting their massive marketing push for the movie. Early buzz for the latest entry in the MCU has been outstanding and it sounds like we could be in for something totally unique within the confines of a Marvel movie. Based on a newly revealed clip from Thor: Ragnarok, which features the God of Thunder missing his hammer Mjolnir, it looks like the movie is going to live up to that hype.

Chris Hemsworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to talk about Thor: Ragnarok and he decided to bring a clip with him. Not only is the clip hilarious, with Thor reminiscing about the hammer that Cate Blanchett's Hela destroys in the movie, but we also get our first footage of director Taika Waititi as the alien Korg, who Marvel fans know from the Planet Hulk storyline. It's better than we could have hoped in live-action. Here's what Hemsworth had to say about the clip and the vibe of this movie in general, which includes a lot of improv.

"That's our director Taika Waititi playing that character and that stemmed from, we're on set playing around with the weapons before we shot the scene. It was one line originally and the art department just went mental on the artistic collaboration and they made all sorts of ridiculous weapons. And we're laughing about, 'Oh my god! What the hell is this thing? And what the hell is that?' So we just tried improving a lot of that scene and that was the tone of most of the movie. Sort of an encouraged improvisation."

As far as the MCU is concerned, the Thor movies so far have somewhat missed the mark. Chris Hemsworth has always been perfect as the character, but his solo entries are generally considered to be some of the lesser entries from Marvel Studios so far. Thor: Ragnarok looks to change that by being something totally different and this clip really speaks to that. Having Mark Ruffalo on board for some Incredible Hulk action doesn't hurt anything either. Plus, this movie brings in Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Karl Urban as Skurge and Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster. How can this movie not be a ton of fun?

Thor: Ragnarok is set to hit theaters on November 3, just two weeks ahead of Justice League. Under normal circumstances, it would seem like Thor would be the underdog in that situation, but it looks like Marvel might have really nailed it with this one. Batman and the gang may have some really stiff competition for best superhero movie of the fall season. Be sure to check out the brand new Thor: Ragnarok clip, courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live, for yourself below.