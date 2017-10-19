Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Thor: Ragnarok, as we get closer and closer to the November 3 release date. This new scene features a tender moment between Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and his brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), which shows there may be hope yet for the villainous Loki to redeem himself. After this touching moment between the brothers in an elevator on Sakaar, Thor comes up with a classic plan for their supposed escape, which Loki finds totally humiliating.

While there isn't much revealed about this scene, it opens while both Thor and Loki are riding in an elevator, with Thor still in his gladiator attire, presumably as they're both trying to get off of Sakaar. After telling his brother Loki that he always "thought the world" of him, adding that he always hoped they'd spend the rest of their lives together fighting side-by-side, Thor explains that he came to the realization that will never happen, because he doesn't know if there's any good left inside of Loki anymore. When they both agree to never see each other again, they still have to escape first, which leads Thor to suggest their presumably old trick called "Get help."

Although Loki vehemently protests the use of this "Get help" plan, he doesn't have a better idea, so when the elevator doors open, we see Loki feigning injury, being dragged by his brother who keeps screaming to a group of guards "Get help," and before they have any idea what's going on, Thor literally tosses his brother into these guards, rendering them unconscious. The clip ends with Loki stating how "humiliating" that was, with Thor retorting, "Not for me, it wasn't." If that wasn't enough, Marvel has also revealed a TV spot, which shows a bit of new footage from Thor and Hulk's gladiator battle.

The TV spot has Thor putting together a team to take back Asgard from Hela, which includes himself, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and "the big guy," i.e. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). Loki is also seen standing with the team, so it's possible that he could be trying to stop Hela after she betrayed him. There was a shot in a previous trailer where Loki was seen tied up in Sakaar, which may or may not have been Hela's handiwork. The 30-second TV spot also includes a new glimpse at Thor and Hulk's battle, which may not be as one-sided as some may think, as the video ends with a shot of Bruce Banner telling Thor that the brain is the biggest muscle, with Thor retorting that he has lots of muscles, therefore has even more brains.

Mark Ruffalo revealed earlier this month that the events of Thor: Ragnarok ultimately kick off a new "Hulk trilogy," of sorts, a character arc that begins in Thor: Ragnarok and continues in Avengers: Infinity War and the still-untitled Avengers 4, which will bring Marvel Phase 3 to a close in 2019. This is also believed to be the final stand-alone Thor movie as well, with Marvel still being quite tight-lipped about their plans for Phase 4 and beyond, since Infinity War and Avengers 4 will likely offer some huge clues as to the direction Marvel will be taking. Take a look at this new clip, courtesy of Fandango Movie Clips Twitter, along with a new TV spot for Thor: Ragnarok.