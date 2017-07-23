Marvel Studios has become the main event at San Diego Comic-Con over the years and this year was absolutely no different. Kevin Feige and Co. brought their upcoming slate of releases to Hall H and brought the house down. That included a massive showing for Thor: Ragnarok with the entire cast and director Taika Waititi. No need to worry if you couldn't make it to the event yourself this year because we have all of the highlights from the panel as well as some video of the cast and crew for you to check out.

Fans were in line for hours outside of the convention center at San Diego Comic-Con in order to be among the first to see first looks at some of Marvel's upcoming movies. Despite not being the most beloved solo adventures in the MCU in the past, Thor: Ragnarok looks like it could finally be the solo movie Chris Hemsworth deserves and the reaction from fans to the movie in Hall H seems to point to that being the case. It doesn't hurt that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is along for the ride this time around.

Thor: Ragnarok will see the God of Thunder imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer, which has been destroyed by Hela. As we learned, he's feeling pretty salty about the whole thing. Thor finds himself in a race against time while trying to get back to Asgard in order to stop the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization. This madness coming at the hands of the ruthless villain Hela, who is going to be getting some help by the fire demon Surtur. Before all of that goes down, Thor will have to survive a deadly gladiator contest, at the behest of Grandmaster, that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk. Bring on the Planet Hulk action.

The cast for Thor: Ragnarok is absolutely stacked from top to bottom and most of them were in attendance at SDCC to hype up the movie. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Anthony Hopkins as Odin, Cate Blanchett Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Karl Urban as Skurge, Sam Neill, whose role has not yet been confirmed and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange. That makes for one of the more impressive ensembles that Marvel Studios has ever assembled. And that is really saying something.

Thor: Ragnarok is the next movie up for Marvel Studios and it is set to arrive in theaters on November 3. To help tide you over until Thor 3 actually arrives, be sure to check out all of our videos and panel highlights from San Diego Comic-Con for yourself below. Also, be sure to check out all of our additional coverage from SDCC 2017 from the entire weekend.