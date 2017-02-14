Marvel Studios really likes to keep the conversation raging for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so they never go too long without releasing something to keep fans excited and talking about their future releases. This year, for the first time, they are releasing three movies starting with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, then Spider-Man: Homecoming and last but most certainly not least, Thor: Ragnarok. In order to tease fans a little bit with what's to come in Thor 3, Marvel has released some brand new concept art, which gives us a look at the villain and an epic duel.

The newly released concept art from Marvel comes as part of the digital HD release of Doctor Strange, which arrives today. As part of the "Marvel Studios Phase 3 Exclusive Look," some new art from Thor: Ragnarok was released and it is extremely encouraging. One of the shots features Thor and Loki seemingly in New York city, which is a location we know will be in the movie. What is most important is that the photo shows what is probably the best look we have had at the villain Hela to date, who is being played by Cate Blanchett. Since we already know that Thor and Loki will be teaming up with Doctor Strange in New York, it is possible that the Sorcerer Supreme could be duking it out with Hela as well, given that this seems to confirm she will be making her way to the Big Apple. Assuming this concept made it into the movie, that is.

As in-the-know Marvel fans are well aware, Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as the Hulk in Thor 3 as well and that means we are finally going to be seeing at least a loosely adapted version of Planet Hulk. In one of the other newly released pieces of concept art, we get to see both Thor and Hulk decked out in gladiator garb going at it. Thor looks pretty scared as Hulk is coming down right on his arm with a massive battle ax. Even the God of Thunder can't help but be a bit terrified in the face of something like that. Even though it is just one piece of art and even though Thor wasn't in the original Planet Hulk comic, this photo faithfully captures the spirit of that beloved storyline. Here is the official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

The cast for Thor: Ragnarok includes Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Benedict Cumberbatch, Cate Blanchett, Anthony Hopkins, Idris Elba, Jaimie Alexander, Tessa Thompson, Karl Urban, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Mark Ruffalo. Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3. Be sure to check out the brand new concept art for yourself below.