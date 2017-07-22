When Marvel's Hall H panel was first announced, in true Marvel fashion, the studio wouldn't specify what movies would be featured, but we got a pretty big hint today when the studio showcased new costumes and a Comic-Con poster for Thor: Ragnarok. The Thor: Ragnarok costumes and poster were showcased outside the Marvel booth today, giving fans a closer look at the intricate helmet and full body suit worn by the new villain Hela (Cate Blanchett) along with Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) costume and helmet as well.

We reported earlier this month that there will be Thor: Ragnarok reshoots in Atlanta, although it remains to be seen how extensive these reshoots will be. While reshoots used to be a clear indication of a troubled production, they have become routine, especially on major big-budget tentpoles like Thor: Ragnarok, with reshoots often built into the schedule before principal photography takes place. Still, it seems likely that the Thor: Ragnarok cast and crew will be taking a break from these reshoots to showcase this superhero sequel to the Hall H crowd later today. The costumes surfaced through a number of different Twitter users at Comic-Con.

In Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok - the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk! We caught a brief glimpse of this battle in the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer that debuted in April, and it's certainly possible we could get the second trailer today, that may or may not offer a glimpse at this battle.

Of course, even though it's supposed to be a battle to the death, it's pretty clear that both Hulk and Thor will manage to survive this battle, and go on what has been described as a "cosmic road trip," and it's possible that Hulk could help Thor take back his homeland from Hela and his villainous brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston). It has also been confirmed that there are elements from the iconic Planet Hulk comics, with the gladitorial planet confirmed as Sakaar, the same planet from the Planet Hulk comics. Still, due to a complicated rights situation with Universal Pictures, it seems incredibly unlikely that we'll ever get to see a stand alone Hulk movie, but Thor: Ragnarok may be the closest fans get to a live-action adaptation of Planet Hulk.

While it was confirmed before production started that Natalie Portman will not return as Jane Foster in Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi sent out a cryptic post on Twitter featuring two photos of Natalie Portman, one from her breakout role in The Professional and another from her 2000 film Where The Heart Is. No explanation was given for said photo, but with reshoots under way, it's possible that Natalie Portman could be brought back for a brief cameo. Hopefully we'll get clarification on Natalie Portman's presence during the Comic-Con panel later today, but until then, take a look at the new costumes and SDCC poster from Thor: Ragnarok.