Thor: Ragnarok is indeed going to be a short ride. A rumor started floating around recently that stated the upcoming Thor solo adventure was going to clock in at 2 hours and 10 minutes in length, which would be pretty reasonable for a comic book movie these days. However, director Taika Waititi has hilariously debunked this rumor and confirmed that Thor: Ragnarok is going to be the shortest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date.

The rumor started with the Fandango page for Thor: Ragnarok, which stated that the movie was going to have a 130-minute runtime. That contradicted the director's previous statements. Taika Waititi caught wind of it and decided to take Twitter in order to set the record straight in his own, fun way. Here's what he had to say.

"Try 90. But it has 40 minutes of credits!!!"

It's pretty obvious that the 40 minutes of credits part is a joke, but the 90-minute runtime probably isn't. Shortly after San Diego Comic-Con, Taika Waititi talked a bit about Thor: Ragnarok and revealed that the cut of the movie at that time was about 100 minutes. So 90 minutes plus credits will get you near that mark. It doesn't sound like things have changed much and his reasons for keeping the movie short only lead us to believe that Thor 3 is going to be the great Thor movie we've all been waiting for.

"The cut right now, I reckon it's about 100 minutes. It's not gonna be a very, very long film. I think that stories are better when you leave them wanting more, and this film moves at a clip, it's got stuff happening all the time. I think people are still gonna feel exhausted by the end, they've been on this big journey and stuff, so I don't think we need the film to be three hours."

Thor 3 is going to have a lot to get done in 90 minutes, but that could make for an intense and fast-paced ride. The God of Thunder is going to find Odin in New York, with the help of his fellow Avenger, Doctor Strange. He is going to have to find his buddy Hulk, who is hanging out with Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, which will finally give us some Planet Hulk action. Then there's the matter of dealing with Cate Blanchett's Hela, who is laying waste to Asgard and trying to take over the universe. And they may have to find time to work an Infinity Stone into the mix. So yeah, that might be enough to exhaust fans.

Thor: Ragnarok sounds more and more like it is going to be something pretty unique within in the scope of the MCU. It is going to have to do something in order to stand out, as the movie comes out on November 3, which is just two weeks ahead of Justice League. At this point, it doesn't look like Marvel has anything to worry about.