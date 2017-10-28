Thor: Ragnarok finally hits theaters next week and, even though fans haven't seen the movie yet, they know they're in for something special and pretty unique. Not only has the movie been fully embraced by critics, but director Taika Waititi has brought something pretty different to the table for a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, if he had no restrictions, he would have brought Deadpool into the MCU as well. Sadly, that wasn't possible, but he would have done It.

The director, best known previously for his work on comedies like What We Do in the Shadows, was answering some fan questions on Twitter recently. One particular fan asked, "if you could've had the chance to bring one marvel character into #ThorRagnarok...who would that be?" Taika Waititi's answer was impossibly fun, but logistically, it's actually impossible. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Deadpoop. But, y'know... laws n s**t."

No, that's not a typo. He actually said "Deadpoop," but that's the kind of thing we've come to expect from Taika Waititi. He's got a sense of humor, which is apparently quite evident in Thor: Ragnarok. A man with such prominent comedic sensibilities could probably do great things with a character like Deadpool. As we've seen from Ryan Reynolds as the character on screen, there's probably no comic book character more naturally comedic. So it's understandable why Waititi would want to use him, but that's not possible, because of "laws n s**t," as Waititi put it.

For those who may not be aware of the behind-the-scenes nature of rights to Marvel properties, at one point, the publisher licensed all of the rights to their characters to various studios. Fox owns everything related to the X-Men and Fantastic Four universe. That includes Deadpool. So, for that reason, he can't ever be included in an MCU movie. Though, Thor: Ragnarok, even though it only takes place partially on Earth, seems like a good place for a Wade Wilson cameo. Despite not being able to use Deadpool, Taika Waititi recently made it clear he loved working with Marvel and that they gave him free reign on the project.

"I would like to come back and work with Marvel any time, because I think they're a fantastic studio, and we had a great time working together. And they were very supportive of me, and my vision...They kind of gave me a lot of free reign, but also had a lot of ideas as well. A very collaborative company."

As of this writing, Thor: Ragnarok has a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. So we should be in for a crowd-pleasing MCU adventure next weekend. The movie is currently on pace for an opening weekend of $100 million or more at the box office, so it appears that the movie is going to do just fine without Deadpool. You can check out the the Taika Waititi's Twitter exchange for yourself below.