This year, Marvel Studios is going to be releasing three movies for the first time ever. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is coming in May, with Spider-Man: Homecoming swinging into a theater near you later this summer. Then in November, we get Thor: Ragnarok. While the other movies in the standalone Thor franchise haven't exactly been the best the Marvel Cinematic Universe has to offer, this third installment is looking like it could be, shall we say magical? Because Doctor Strange is going to be in it. And now we have some details about how he is going to fit into the story.

MTV News caught up with Tom Hiddleson, who plays Loki in the MCU, at The Golden Globes last night, and even though he was there as a nominee for his role in The Night Manager, Josh Horowitz did get him to talk a bit about Benedict Cumberbatch's role in Thor 3 and how exactly he fits in. He didn't spoil anything in terms of specifics, but he did give Marvel fans a much better idea as to why Doctor Strange is going to be hanging out with Thor and Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. Here is what Tom Hiddleston had to say about it.

"I am in no position to question the Marvel powers that be, but let's put it this way. Doctor Strange has kind of very intensely cerebral, time-bending powers. Last time we saw, at the end of Thor: The Dark World...Loki is on the throne, what happened to Odin? So, maybe Doctor Strange has to help out with that particular conundrum."

Without giving much away, Tom Hiddleston actually gave enough away to probably get Marvel fans pretty excited. Loki has been posing as Odin for a few years now in Asgard and we still don't really know exactly what happened with that or what is going on with the real Odin, so that needs to be answered. Thanks to the post-credit scene in Doctor Strange, we know that Thor seeks out Stephen Strange at the Sanctum Sanctorum in New York and asks for his help in order to locate Odin, who is somewhere in the city. As Tom Hiddleston points out, Doctor Strange has unique abilities that could help unpack that mystery and possibly help set things straight in Asgard.

The reception to Doctor Strange has been largely positive from fans and critics, so it makes sense that Marvel would want to utilize the talents of Benedict Cumberbatch as much as they can. Still, him appearing in Thor 3 could have come off as a bit shoehorned, sort of like Falcon's scene in Ant-Man did. So it is nice that, at least based on what we are hearing here that Stephen Strange will be fitting into the story organically. In case you missed it, Marvel also recently released the first official synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok, which helps explain how Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is going to fit into the story.

"In Marvel Studios' Thor Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok, the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization, at he hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiator contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger, the Incredible Hulk!"

So putting the pieces together, it seems like Thor: Ragnarok is going to be absolutely massive in scope. But more importantly, it sounds like it could be a ton of fun and may be the first truly great Thor movie in the MCU. Thor: Ragnarok is being directed by Taika Waititi and is set for release on November 3. You can check out the interview with Tom Hiddleston for yourself below.